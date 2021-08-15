Liverpool denounce 'offensive and inappropriate' homophobic chanting directed at Billy Gilmour

The Reds have issued a statement condemning the chants aimed at the Scotland international midfielder, who is on loan from Chelsea

Liverpool have denounced the homophobic chants led by some of their travelling supporters during their 3-0 win over Norwich City as "offensive and inappropriate".

The Reds' LGBT+ fan group Kopp Outs initially released a statement condemning the chants, which were aimed at Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Scotland international, who is on loan from Chelsea, was targeted with homophobic 'rent boy' chants during the match, with Kick It Out having previously called for more action from the FA and the police.

Liverpool quote-tweeted their LGBT+ fan group about the issue after their 3-0 victory at Carrow Road, urging supporters to stop the homophobic chant.

The chant is offensive and inappropriate - a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.



We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future. https://t.co/67Q5SKoa88 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2021

Goal's series examining the experiences of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender fans reflected on the abuse that has been heard at Stamford Bridge and other stadiums featuring players affiliated with Chelsea.

"If I was a Chelsea male player, walking out onto the pitch and all I hear is that, I wouldn’t want to come out," Tracy Brown, co-chair of Chelsea Pride, told us in an exclusive interview. "Right now, I wouldn’t feel safe."

Other instances of homophobia in football have occurred this year, with supporters of the Mexico national team having been condemned for chants that caused their Gold Cup semi-final clash with Canada to be halted.

In June 2021, meanwhile, FIFA issued Mexico with a $65,000 fine and forced them to play two official home matches behind closed doors following homophobic chants during an Olympic qualifier.