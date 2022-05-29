Liverpool celebrate cup double triumph with bus parade despite Champions League heartbreak

The Reds saw a massive turnout for a party that refused to be put on ice by defeat in Paris the night before

Liverpool's Andy Robertson admitted he was "dreading" the Reds' bus parade celebration on Sunday while the outgoing Divock Origi joined him in praising supporters after a huge turnout mere hours after their UEFA Champions League Final heartbreak against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's side came up short against Los Blancos in Paris on Saturday, in a night marked as much by serious off-field issues as the action on it at Stade de France.

That sour note marked the end of a campaign that saw Liverpool come up short in the Premier League and Europe over their final two games of the season - but with FA Cup and EFL Cup success to celebrate, Scotland star Robertson hailed supporters for lifting the team.

What did Robertson say about the Liverpool fans?

"To be honest, I woke up this morning in a terrible mood," Robertson told the club's website. "I was dreading the parade a bit, but when you get on this bus, you realise the best fans in the world come out. It's lifted our spirits. We will give everything again next season.

"In the back of our minds we were wondering how many people would turn up today, but they are the best fans in the world. To represent them is the biggest honour. Our fans this season, 63 games, home and away. We can't appreciate them more."

What has Origi said ahead of leaving Liverpool?

The forward - who was instrumental in the club's previous Champions League triumph three years ago - departs for new pastures, and is expected to head to Milan in the coming months.

He was quick to pay tribute to the team, club and supporters he leaves behind, adding: "It's been a special season. To see this type of love even after losing the final. I am grateful and happy.

"I will miss these boys a lot. I have been here eight years, but I feel my purpose is done. The club is in safe hands. There is so much still to come from this team."

