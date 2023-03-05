Liverpool chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Anfield songs

Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs in English football and their supporters' long list of chants recalls that glory - both past and present.
Reds fans pack out Anfield and away sections across England and beyond, with tickets to see Jurgen Klopp's side like gold dust.
With so many stories and characters involved, a vibrant Kop songbook has been cultivated over the years, and GOAL has collected videos and lyrics to some of the most popular chants being sung at Liverpool games.
If you're heading towards Anfield Road this season, brush up with the list below - but be warned: some of the clips do contain strong language.
- You'll Never Walk Alone
- Red and White Kop
- We'll be Coming Down the Road
- We Love You
- We've Won it Six Times
- Fields of Anfield Road
- Steve Gerrard
- Poor Scouser Tommy
- Mo Salah
- Poetry in Motion
- Allez, Allez, Allez
- He's Alexander-Arnold
- He's Virgil van Dijk
- Roberto Firmino, Si Senor
You'll Never Walk Alone
When you walk through a storm,
Hold your head up high,
And don’t be afraid of the dark,
At the end of a storm,
There’s a golden sky,
And the sweet silver song of a lark.
Walk on through the wind,
Walk on through the rain,
Though your dreams be tossed and blown,
Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart,
And you’ll never walk alone,
You’ll never walk alone.
Red and White Kop
On a Saturday afternoon,
We support a team called Liverpool,
And we sing until we drop,
On the famous Spion Kop.
We all live in a red and white Kop,
A red and white Kop,
A red and white Kop,
We all live in a red and white Kop,
A red and white Kop,
A red and white Kop.
We'll Be Coming Down The Road
We'll be coming,
We'll be coming down the road,
When you hear that noise
From the Bill Shankly boys,
We'll be coming down the road!
We Love You
We love you, Liverpool, we do!
We love you, Liverpool, we do!
We love you, Liverpool, we do!
Oh, Liverpool, we love you!
We've won it six times
Divock scored in Spain
And the Reds went f*cking insane,
Fourteen years and we're kings of Europe once more
We won it six times,
We won it six times,
We went to Madrid
And won it six times!
Fields of Anfield Road
All round the Fields of Anfield Road,
Where once we watched the King Kenny play (and could he play!)
Steve Heighway on the wing,
We had dreams and songs to sing,
Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road.
Steve Gerrard
Steve Gerrard, Gerrard,
He'll pass the ball 40 yards,
He's big and he's f*cking hard,
Steve Gerrard, Gerrard.
Poor Scouser Tommy
Ooh, I am a Liverpudlian,
I come from the Spion Kop,
I like to sing, I like to shout,
I go there quite a lot!
To support a team that plays in red,
A team that we all know,
A team that we called Liverpool,
To glory we will go!
We won the league, we won the Cup,
We’ve been to Europe too,
We played the Toffees for a laugh,
And left them feeling blue! 5-0!
1 2, 1 2 3, 1 2 3 4, 5-0!
Rush scored one,
Rush scored two,
Rush scored three,
And Rush scored four!
Mo Salah
Mo Salah! Mo Salah! Mo Salah!
Running down the wing
Salah, la, la, la
The Egyptian King!
Poetry in Motion
We are Liverpool!
Tra la la la la!
We are Liverpool!
Tra la la la la la la la!
We are Liverpool!
Tra la la la la!
We're the best football team in the land!
Yes we are!
Allez, Allez, Allez
We've conquered all of Europe,
We're never gonna stop,
From Paris on to Turkey,
We've won the f*cking lot!
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly,
The Fields of Anfield Road,
We are loyal supporters,
We come from Liverpool!
Allez, allez, allez!
Allez, allez, allez!
Allez, allez, allez!
Allez, allez, allez!
He's Alexander-Arnold
Went through Ben Davies, he'll never be the same
He's been at Liverpool since he was six years old
His name is Trent-Alexander Arnold
De, de, de, de, de, de, de, de
He's Virgil van Dijk
He's our centre-half
He's number four
Watch him defend
And watch him score
He'll pass the ball
Calm as you like
He's Virgil van Dijk
He's Virgil van Dijk
Roberto Firmino, Si Senor!
There’s something that the Kop want you to know,
The best in the world his name is Bobby Firmino,
Our number nine,
Give him the ball and he’ll score every time
Si senor!
Give the ball to Bobby and he will score.