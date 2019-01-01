Liverpool CEO urges fans to behave after supporters filmed pushing Barcelona locals into fountain

Videos have emerged on social media showing Reds fans harassing locals ahead of Wednesday night's huge European encounter at Camp Nou

CEO Peter Moore has issued a statement urging supporters to behave in after a group of fans were filmed pushing local people into the Placa Reial square fountain.

Hundreds of English tourists flocked to the square on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a semi-final first leg tie between the Reds and the Spanish champions.

Fans hung banners from the railings and chanted club songs while a number of street sellers sold them alcohol, with events quickly escalating thereafter.

A group of visiting supporters were caught on video pushing and shoving local bystanders into a fountain while others watched, pointing and laughing.

In another clip filmed by a nearby witness, one of the men dumped into the water is seen checking his phone for any damage after climbing out of the fountain visibly shaken.

Spanish police eventually cordoned off Plaza Reial completely and riot vans were deployed to prevent any more supporters entering the area.

Merseyside police have been made aware of the incident and there has been widespread condemnation of the supporters' actions on social media.

Peter Moore has also had his say on the ugly scenes in Barcelona, posting a short message to fans in on Twitter which read: "We proudly sing that we’ve conquered all of Europe.

"But let’s treat this beautiful city with the respect that it deserves, and act in a manner that is befitting of LFC.

"By all means have a good time, but we are Liverpool, and as such, let’s visit here with grace and humility."

This latest news comes amid reports that Liverpool fans have been arrested in Barcelona after allegedly assaulting staff at the Placa Reial hotel.

Mundo Deportivo reports that two workers required medical attention, while another sustained a broken nose.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side will line up against Barca at the Camp Nou this evening, with a final berth against either or up for grabs on June 1.