Liverpool captain Henderson signs new four-year contract until 2025 to end transfer speculation

The 31-year-old has followed Van Dijk, Alisson, Robertson, Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold by committing his future to the Reds

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has ended speculation over his future by signing a new four-year contract.

The midfielder is the latest member of Jurgen Klopp's squad to commit his long-term future to the Reds, following in the footsteps of team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Andy Robertson.

Henderson's current deal was due to expire at the end of next season, but after lengthy negotiations he has agreed an extension that will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2025.

More to follow...