Liverpool can handle Premier League title pressure, says Barnes

Jurgen Klopp's side may have missed the chance to move seven points clear on Wednesday, but still hold a five-point lead over Man City

Liverpool will not wilt under the pressure of ending their 29-year wait for a league title, according to former Reds legend John Barnes, despite missing the chance to go seven points clear.

Manchester City's defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday opened the door for Liverpool to strengthen their grip on first place in the Premier League.

However, the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City at Anfield 24 hours later, meaning their advantage only stands at five points.

Barnes is not concerned, though, and believes Jurgen Klopp can guide Liverpool to success this season.

"It's not all doom and gloom," he told talkSPORT. "It was a great opportunity to go seven points clear, but we've added another point.

"It's only January and teams, including Liverpool and Manchester City, will drop more points. We're not going to have another situation like last year where City went so far ahead of everybody else and didn't drop points.

"Liverpool drawing against a struggling Leicester team, City losing to a struggling Newcastle team – this happens in the Premier League.

"So I'd rather see this as a point gained. Yes, it's an opportunity lost to go seven clear, but we're one point further ahead.

He added: "The pressure isn't necessarily going to show now, there's still a long way to go. The pressure really comes into focus around March.

"But I think the Jurgen Klopp factor is very important – he really takes every game as it comes, the pressure is to perform in every game, he puts demands on those players to give 100 per cent every time. So I think they're able to handle the pressure."

Liverpool had enjoyed a seven-point lead earlier this term, but the champions narrowed the gap with a 2-1 win over the Reds at the Etihad on January 3.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane cancelled out a Roberto Firmino effort on that occasion, three months after the sides played out a goalless draw in the reverse Premier League fixture.

Liverpool could have another chance to extend their lead at the top when they play West Ham on Monday if City drop points at home to Arsenal on Sunday.