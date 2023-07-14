Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, jokes about Trent Alexander-Arnold's new haircut, calling it the most successful in the player's career.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Borussia Dortmund manager, Klopp, pointed out the good omen behind the recent change in the hairstyle of the 24-year-old defender which has caught the eye of peers and fans alike.

WHAT THEY SAID: "How I said, some changes, Trent cut his hair - [back to] the most successful haircut in his career," said the Reds manager. "So he sacrificed the cool look for success, I like that!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are back in full team training ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Merseyside club has made two signings already this summer with World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister, and RB Leipzig star, Dominik Szoboszlai bolstering their midfield.

Klopp's side is set to compete in the Europa League next season after failing to finish in the Premier League top four during the 2022-23 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds begin their preseason against Karlsruher FC on the 19th of July before facing Greuther Furth five days later.