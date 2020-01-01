Liverpool boss Klopp scoops Premier League Manager of the Season award

After the Reds ended a 30-year wait for the top-flight title, the German has been acknowledged for his efforts in the dugout

boss Jurgen Klopp has been named Manager of the Season for 2019-20.

The Reds won their first top-flight title in 30 years, finishing on a club-record 99 points, 18 clear of previous champions .

Klopp's side went unbeaten in their first 27 games, winning 26, and set a record for earliest title win by sealing their triumph with seven rounds of matches remaining.

The German head coach, who was named League Managers Association Manager of the Year last month, won the Premier League prize ahead of fellow nominees Frank Lampard, Brendan Rodgers and Chris Wilder.

Meanwhile, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold claimed the Young Player of the Season prize and is also up for the Player of the Season accolade, along with team-mates Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane.

The Reds won three trophies in total over the course of their latest campaign, with the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup secured towards the end of 2019 to cap a remarkable year which also included success.

Klopp could yet win the fifth trophy of his reign at Anfield when he takes his side to Wembley to face in the Community Shield final on August 29.

The Liverpool manager vowed that his side would continue their relentless pursuit of silverware after they were officially named champions of on June 25, as he told reporters: "We will not stop, we really have to stay focused, because we see the opportunity. I will promise we will improve.

"We have a good situation, we use our history instead of being held back by it. We will make sure we are still good from now on.

"We have a common dream. We have big dreams. The more people dream the more important and stronger it gets. So we will not stop.

"The boys are more experienced, more convinced. But we know other teams are there and will do a lot to improve their situation.

"There will be hard fights, and the hard fight starts now."