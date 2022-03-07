Liverpool boss Klopp praises 'insane' rivalry with Pep & Man City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he enjoys his club's rivalry with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, and believes that the competition pushes both clubs on to greatness.

On Sunday, the City manager dubbed Liverpool the toughest opponents he had ever faced following the club's 4-1 demolition of Manchester United.

That result restored the Citizens' edge in the title race, pushing them six points ahead of the Reds in the Premier League standings.

What was said?

"I could say City are the toughest opponent I have ever had but I should not forget I faced him already at Bayern so I can’t say it was much easier," Klopp remarked to reporters on Tuesday.

“But I know what he means. We pushed each other on to insane levels the last few years. Of course we couldn’t cope with it last year for obvious reasons, but for other years we were really around.

“I don’t think City would get the amount of points they would get this year if we weren’t around, and the other way around pretty much the same.

“It’s good. But there a lot of games to play and we will see where we end up."

Salah switch explained

Liverpool took a 1-0 victory over West Ham on Saturday to keep up the pressure on City at the top.

Klopp, however, caught the eye with his decision to take off Mohamed Salah, who was apparently unhappy at the switch.

“Exactly the same substitution like for all other players," he said when asked about the incident.

"Usually you leave Mo on as he is that desperate to score a goal and if the situation leaves us counter-attacking then it makes absolute sense to leave him on.

“Mo defends always to the end but we had an opportunity to bring on a fresh player in Diogo Jota so we did that. No further reason."

