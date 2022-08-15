Liverpool boss Klopp: Nunez was provoked but I'll speak to him about 'wrong reaction' headbutt

The Reds' boss plans to speak with the Uruguayan about his behaviour after his sending-off for violent conduct against Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp says he will speak to Darwin Nunez about his behaviour after the Liverpool striker was sent off on his first Premier League start.

The Uruguayan was shown a straight red card after thrusting his head into Joachim Andersen, the Crystal Palace defender, in the second-half of the sides’ 1-1 draw at Anfield on Monday night.

He becomes the first player to be sent off for violent conduct for Liverpool under Klopp, and will now serve a three-game suspension, starting against Manchester United at Old Trafford next week.

What did Klopp say about Nunez’s red card?

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp said Nunez had deserved his red card, and said he will speak to the 23-year-old in the coming days.

“No, I won’t speak to him for three games!” he joked. “No, I will speak to him of course.

“I wanted to see the situation first. I didn’t know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away. That was my view. So I asked our guys, I saw it and yes it was a red card, the wrong reaction.

“Andersen wanted that and he got it, but Darwin made a mistake.”

He added: “A little provocation here and there, and definitely the wrong reaction. I can’t deny that.

“He will learn from that. Unfortunately he will have a few games to do so, which is not cool for us, even less with our specific situation, but it is what it is.”

Earlier, Klopp had discussed the red card with Sky Sports, saying: “It makes no sense to talk so much in public. It’s absolutely not the reaction we want to see.

“The centre-halves in the Premier League will do that, they want to have him, he’s a handful himself, and that’s not the reaction.

“I don’t know how long he will be suspended, but that’s the situation and we will use it for physical work. Not as punishment, just to make him even stronger.”

Meanwhile, veteran James Milner said to Sky Sports of the incident: "He is going to be disappointed in that. We have to get around him and rally. He will learn from it. The team reacted well and the ground did and got behind us."

Did Klopp say anything about Liverpool’s injury crisis?

Liverpool came into the game with a lengthy injury list, with Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino both ruled out, and Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson fit enough only for a place on the bench.

“Joel will be out for two weeks, we will see,” Klopp said afterwards. “The week was crazy. I have experienced a lot of weeks, but it was like we had a witch in the building, honestly! Every day, somebody else pulled out [of training] for the craziest reasons.

“Joe didn’t start - Nat [Phillips] did really well, I have to say - because he only trained yesterday after having an issue. Bobby couldn’t make it, with Hendo we got information this morning that there was a little bit of a concern if he plays too long.

“That’s the situation, it was not too cool, but I really liked the game. We wanted to fight and we played really good stuff.”