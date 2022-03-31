Ex-Liverpool striker Awoniyi wanted by Premier League clubs with forward keen to prove himself in England

Premier League trio Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton are interested in signing former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin, GOAL understands.

The 24-year-old has scored 16 goals in 35 games for the German club this season since making his loan move from Anfield permanent last summer.

The Nigeria international joined Liverpool as an 18-year-old in 2015 but left without making a senior appearance as he was unable to secure a UK work permit.

Awoniyi went out on seven separate loan spells during his time as a Liverpool player, including two stints with Belgian side Mouscron and spells at German duo Frankfurt and Mainz.

He joined Union Berlin in the summer of 2020 and made eventually made the move permanent 12 months later for £6.5million ($9m).

The striker has flourished since his move to the German capital and is now a full Nigeria international, which would boost his chances of gaining a work permit to play in the Premier League again.

That has attracted the interest of English top-flight sides, with the Hammers, Magpies and Saints leading the way.

They are prepared to pay €30 million (£25m/$33m) for the forward, who is keen to prove himself in England after never getting the opportunity at Anfield.

Any deal would land the Reds a windfall as they negotiated a 10% sell-on clause as part of the deal that took Awoniyi to Berlin last year.

