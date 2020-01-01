Liverpool are unstoppable and can win all trophies this season - Okoth

The Reds have been in superb form and are in pole position to end a 30-year dry spell in the league

striker Ronald Okoth has said English giants are unstoppable and no team can match them this season.

Okoth believes Liverpool will pose a danger to any team they will face in the remaining matches both in the and in the .

The Reds are enjoying a 22-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table and will face in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday in Madrid.

More teams

“There is no team that matches them in Europe now and for sure it will be no miracle if [Jurgen] Klopp and his exemplary players sweep every title,” Okoth told Goal.

On whether the Merseyside club should just focus on defending the Champions League title as the Premier League looks wrapped, Okoth says he does not think Klopp will entertain such a notion.

“I do not think Klopp will want such a scenario to happen with his team any day even though he has a large pool of players to help rotate the squad and of course a landmark lead at the top,” the former forward added.

The striker also explained how Liverpool's well-balanced squad helps them get positive results regardless of who is playing and which competition they are in.

“I feel the depth and the quality at Klopp's disposal are working to their advantage,” explained Okoth. “Fringe players have been given game time and have performed and when key players like Sadio Mane and Mo Salah returns to the team, Liverpool keep on winning and winning despite changes made.

“I think Klopp is targetting every trophy and he is capable of winning all of those titles especially after a rebuilding process that has taken them to come up with this superb team.

“It is the right moment for them to win every title.”

Meanwhile, two-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) title-winning captain James Situma warned Liverpool cannot afford to focus on their Champions League defence and ignore the Premier League.

“Football is hard and it has a lot of disappointments. Haven't you seen a team getting an equalizer in the 97th minute of added time or actually in the last second of the match?” posed Situma.

Article continues below

“So far, they look safe but they should not get their focus on something else thinking the league race is done and dusted.

“This is because everyone says they have won the league title when in actual sense they still have some games to attend to.

“Let them lift the league title [first] and from there they can think of other things including the Champions League.”