Liverpool apologise to 15-year-old Man City fan 'scarred for life' by cup of coins thrown by fan

Liverpool have apologised to a 15-year-old Man City fan who was hit by a pint cup weighted by coins during a Carabao Cup tie at Etihad Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan has personally apologised to the family of a young supporter who was scarred for life after being hit by a cup filled with coins. Hogan spoke to the girl's father and offered an "unreserved apology" as well as insisting the club remain determined to find the person who threw the projectile, as reported by the Daily Mail.

WHAT THEY SAID: The two clubs have issued a joint statement in which they expressed their disappointment at the "number of incidents" that occurred during the match which were "wholly unacceptable", and vowed to work together to eradicate such problems.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Greater Manchester Police have appealed for further information regarding the incident which marred the latest meeting between the two rivals. The fixture has seen tensions between both sets of fans rise in recent years. Before the game the two clubs sent a letter to fans warning them about their behaviour and urging respect.

WHAT NEXT? The next fixture between the two sides is scheduled for April 1 in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.