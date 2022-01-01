World Cup 2022 draw LIVE: England, USMNT, Mexico & more learn group stage opponents for Qatar 2022

Who's conducting the draw?
Some ⭐️ names!
The World Cup 2022 draw assistants are: Adel Ahmed MalAllah, Ali Daei, Bora Milutinovic, Cafu, Jay-Jay Okocha, Lothar Matthaus, Rabah Madjer and Tim Cahill.
The 'conducting team' will be led by: Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Jenas and Samantha Johnson.
The assistants and conducing team for the #WorldCup Final Draw ⚽️ have been unveiled
Which teams are in the hat? Seeding pots explained
A total of 32 teams will compete at World Cup 2022 in Qatar and they will be divided into eight groups of four.
For the purposes of the draw, the qualified teams have been sorted into four seeding pots, arranged according to their latest FIFA ranking.
You can see the seeding pots below.
Pot 1
Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal
Pot 2
Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USMNT, Croatia
Pot 3
Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia
Pot 4
Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, New Zealand/Costa Rica, Peru/Australia/UAE, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
What time does the World Cup draw start? ⏰
The draw ceremony in Qatar will begin at 7pm local time, which is 5pm BST in the UK and 12 noon ET in the U.S.
We are in the capable hands of award-winning actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury, who will lead a cast of football stars, including the likes of Cafu and Lothar Matthaus, in conducting the show.
Set your reminders!
World Cup draw day! 🏆 😍
We've waited four years, but it's finally here: the 2022 World Cup draw!
Twenty-nine teams have booked their place in Qatar this November, with three more places to be filled ahead of the tournament and we will soon know what the groups look like ahead of the big kick off.
