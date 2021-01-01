Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Brondby in UWCL round of 16 action

Keep up to date with all the last 16 matches including Lyon vs Brondby.

Wendie Renard Lyon PSG 2019-20
Lyon starting XI 🔴🔵

2021-03-04T14:30:00Z

USWNT rising-star, Catarina Macario, is making her UWCL debut leading Lyon's attack against Brondby.

BIIK Kazygurt 1-6 Bayern Munich

2021-03-04T14:25:00Z

Bayern Munich take a five goal advantage back to Germany after a comfortable win this morning.

Five different names on the scoresheet, including 19-year-old debutant Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir who scored with just two minutes on the pitch.

⚽️⚽️  Linda Dallmann

⚽️  Hanna Glas

⚽️ Lineth Beerensteyn

⚽️  Lea Schuller

⚽️  Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir

Welcome back for another UWCL day!

2021-03-04T14:15:41Z

Today's live blog focus is Lyon vs Brondby with KO at the top of the hour!

But first, we have a recap of this morning's fixture between BIIK Kazygurt and Bayern Munich

 