UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich and more in UWCL quarter-final action

The Spanish side also line-up with a 4-3-3 with a brilliant midfield of Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro.

Asisiat Oshoala starts as the central striker in between Mariona and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Lieke Martens, Jenni Hermoso and Vicky Losada on the bench, not bad substitutions to have...