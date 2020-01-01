Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham confident of keeping £200m Kane

The star striker has set off alarm bells in north London with recent comments

are confident they will be able to keep star forward Harry Kane beyond this season, reports the Daily Mail.

Kane admitted last weekend that he could leave the club this summer, saying "it all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team."

But Spurs value Kane at £200 million ($248m) and feel that teams won't be willing to spend big this summer due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.