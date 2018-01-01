Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton join race to land Oxford

The cousin of Bayern Munich star David Alaba, Ronald Sobowale is being monitored by Watford and Cardiff, per the Daily Mail.

Sobowale has the same Nigerian heritage as Alaba but was born in London, and was a contemporary of Tammy Abraham in the Chelsea youth system.

He was released by the Blues at the age of 15 though and has been playing non league football, but he recently scored in a trial match for Cardiff against Vancouver Whitecaps.