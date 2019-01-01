Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target James and Longstaff

Ajax make bid for Dorukhan Tokoz
Ajax have made a bid for Besiktas midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz according to Kartal Analiz.
The club has submitted a €7 million ($7.8 million/ £6.17 million) bid for the midfielder, which Besiktas have yet to decide on.
The 22-year-old midfielder has earned two caps for Turkey and made his debut for his country in March.
'I would love to see Griezmann at Chelsea'
Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink would love to see Antoine Griezmann at Stamford Bridge as the Atletico Madrid forward prepares for a transfer.
The Frenchman says he will move this summer and, while Hasselbaink says Griezmann ‘can pick whatever he wants’, he would like to see him end up at Chelsea somehow.
Benitez pushing for change in Newcastle transfer policy
Rafa Benitez met with Mike Ashley recently as the manager is still determining his future with the club, according to the Guardian.
Benitez is determined to make changes in how the club approaches transfers, as he would like freedom to sign players over age 25 and flexibility with the wage bill.
The manager's contract is set to expire in June.
I have offers from Europe – Reguilon
Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon has admitted that he has offers to join clubs elsewhere in Europe.
The 22-year-old broke through with the Madrid first team in 2018-19, making 22 appearances after moving up from the club's Castilla side.
Reguilon has said he'd prefer to stay at Madrid, but he does have options if he chooses to leave the club.
Wolves join race for £30m Marega
Wolves have joined the race for Porto striker Moussa Marega, reports the Mirror.
Marega scored 21 goals in all competitions for Porto this season, leading to interest from Nuno Espirito Santo's side as well as Leicester and West Ham.
The 28-year-old has a £30 million ($38m) release clause in his contract, which runs through 2021.
West Ham ready to sell Perez for £2m
West Ham are preparing to sell striker Lucas Perez to Alaves for £2 million, claims The Sun.
The Hammers are keen to offload the 30-year-old, who scored six goals in 19 appearances after joining from Arsenal last summer.
Perez initially joined Arsenal for £17m in 2016 from Deportivo La Coruna, but he managed to score just one Premier League goal.
Sounders defender Marshall announces retirement
Seattle Sounders center back Chad Marshall has announced his retirement due to a knee injury.
Marshall, 34, ends his career as one of the best defenders MLS has seen, as he is the only player in league history to win MLS Defender of the Year three times (2008, 2009, 2014).
Man Utd to hand No.1 job to Romero if De Gea leaves
Manchester United will give their starting goalkeeper job to Sergio Romero if David de Gea leaves, reports the Daily Mail.
Contract talks with De Gea have stalled, and United may be forced to sell the Spaniard this summer rather than lose him for free next year.
But rather than spend big on a replacement, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the club's current backup has what it takes to thrive as the starter at Old Trafford.
Brighton target James in season-long loan
Brighton are hoping to sign Reece James from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, according to The Sun.
James impressed while on loan at Wigan in 2018-19, and new Seagulls manager Graham Potter wants to give the youngster a chance to prove himself in the Premier League.
The 19-year-old still has three years left on his Chelsea contract, and could also be given a chance to break into the Blues' first team next season.
Dortmund sign €25m Brandt from Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Julian Brandt from Bayer Leverkusen for €25 million (£22m/$28m).
The 23-year-old winger joins Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz as new Dortmund signings who have joined the club this week.
Brandt has signed a contract that will keep him with the club through 2024.
Liverpool's transfer plans this summer
How can Liverpool improve on what has been a very successful 2018-19 campaign?
The Reds fell just short of the Premier League title, while they have reached the Champions League final where they will be favourites against Tottenham.
What are Liverpool's plans for the summer transfer window? Goal's Neil Jones explores right here.
Pulisic consulted Aubameyang before Chelsea move
Christian Pulisic has revealed he consulted Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before deciding to join Chelsea.
The pair were team-mates at Borussia Dortmund before Aubameyang made the jump to the Premier League with the Gunners in January 2018.
Before agreeing to join Chelsea, Pulisic quizzed his former team-mate about the Premier League and life in London.
Crystal Palace slap £70m price tag on Wan-Bissaka
Several big clubs are chasing the highly rated right-back
Crystal Palace have placed a £70 million ($89m) price tag on right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, reports Independent.
Several big clubs around Europe have been chasing the 21-year-old after a breakout season with Palace.
But Palace feel no obligation to sell and their huge asking price may put off several clubs, though Man Utd are understood to still be interested.
Burnley to bid £15m for Dawson
Burnley will bid £15 million ($19m) for West Brom centre-back Craig Dawson, according to The Sun.
After failing to reach the Premier League this season, the Baggies are set to offload some of their top players as they prepare to continue in the Championship.
And Dawson, 29, could be one of the first names to go, with Burnley boss Sean Dyche having chased the defender for several years.
Terry in talks for Boro job
John Terry is in talks to become Middlesbrough manager, says TalkSport.
The former Chelsea captain and current Aston Villa assistant is in talks to succeed Tony Pulis and has already begun discussions with Boro bosses.
Jonathan Woodgate, Chris Hughton and Gabriel Batistuta have also been considered for the Middlesbrough job.
Caballero signs new contract with Chelsea
Willy Caballero has signed a one-year contract to remain at Chelsea.
The goalkeeper has primarily served as backup to Kepa Arrizabalaga, but earned two Premier League starts this season.
Liverpool closing in on deal for goalkeeper
Liverpool have locked up the signing of Polish goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski, reports the Liverpool Echo.
The 16-year-old goalkeeper will join the Reds from Legia Warsaw with Liverpool beating out Manchester United and Juventus for his signature.
Ojrzynski will begin the season with the club's Under-18s squad.
Rakitic dismisses reports of Barca exit
Ivan Rakitic insists that he is happy at Barcelona amid reports that he could join Inter.
The midfielder says he has no plans on leaving the Spanish side any time soon, despite frequent links to moves abroad.
Caparros leaves role as Sevilla coach
Joaquin Caparros will not longer serve as first-team boss, the club announced.
The coach, who has managed the club three separate times, will remain in a front-office role alongside Monchi.
The club expects to announced a new manager in the coming days.
Trapp being offered throughout Europe
Kevin Trapp is being shopped throughout Europe, according to Bild.
The German goalkeeper spent this past season on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt, and made 43 appearances for the Bundesliga club.
Trapp, who has a new agent, is unlikely to return to PSG, having been with the club since 2015.
Sarri: I'd be happy to stay at Chelsea
Maurizio Sarri says he would be "very happy" to stay with Chelsea amid rumours linking him to Juventus.
The manager is set to lead Chelsea into the Europa League final against Arsenal next week, and the Italian says that is his sole focus, not reports of a Stamford Bridge exit.
Barca deny Gomez offer
Barcelona have denied reports they made a €25million (£22m/$28m) for Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Barca have been linked with a host of strikers as they seek a back-up to Luis Suarez ahead of next season.
Even if Barca had made the bid it would have been rejected as Celta will only consider offers in the region of €50million (£44m/$56m) for the 22-year-old.
Filipe Luis wants Atletico Madrid stay
Filipe Luis is keen to remain at Atletico Madrid despite interest from both Paris Saint-Germain and Wolves, Goal understands.
The 33-year-old will be a free agent when his contract expires in the summer and has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe.
Man Utd keen on Rakitic deal
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona, according to the Daily Record.
Barca are believed to be open to selling the midfielder in order to raise transfer funds.
However the Red Devils would have to pay around €55million (£49m/$61m) to land the Croatia international.
Aduriz signs new contract
✍ ¡ 𝗔𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘇 𝗔𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘇 ha firmado su ampliación de contrato con el #AthleticClub!— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) May 22, 2019
🔗 MÁS INFORMACIÓN https://t.co/r8pgiRCLwb#Aduriz2020 pic.twitter.com/6D2JmYoRJa
Milan agree Campos deal
Milan have agreed a deal with Lille to appoint Luis Campos as the club's new sporting director, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Campos is due to take up the role at the end of the season and will replace Leonardo at San Siro.
Roma and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the former Real Madrid scout in recent months.
Origi & Llorente on Barcelona's striker shortlist
Liverpool's Divock Origi and Tottenham's Fernando Llorente are on Barcelona's striking shortlist this summer, report Mundo Deportivo.
The Blaugrana are keen to sign a powerful centre-forward who can act as back-up to Luis Suarez.
Any deal would be in addition to a move for Antoine Griezmann, who has been tipped to move to the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid.
Sam Allardyce moves to Oxford
✍️ #OUFC are pleased to welcome to the club young defender Sam Allardyce! #notthatone— Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) May 22, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/Q31gLr2Wi7 pic.twitter.com/GLXWSMVHsW
Cillessen agrees Benfica move
Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has agreed a deal to join Portuguese champions Benfica, but negotiations over price are holding up the transfer.
Goal understands that the Blaugrana are demanding €25 million (£22m/$28m) for the Netherlands international despite him having barely appeared for the first team over the past two seasons.
Newcastle to rival Barcelona for Mata
Rafael Benitez is interested in signing Juan Mata if he decides to stay on as Newcastle manager, report The Sun.
Mata is out of contract at Manchester United this summer so will be available on a free transfer.
Benitez is ready to rival Barcelona for the Spaniard's signature, though his own future is still uncertain as talks continue over a new deal at St James' Park.
Varane says Pogba move a 'possibility'
Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard joining Real Madrid is possible because great players are always welcome at the club, says Raphael Varane.
Both players have been linked with big-money moves as Zinedine Zidane looks to rebuild his squad following a disappointing 2018-19 season.
Who is Arsenal target Saliba?
Goal reported on Sunday that Arsenal have made Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba a top target this summer.
The teenage centre-back has impressed in Ligue 1 this season and is likely to be priced at £25m.
But who is the man the Gunners covet so much? Robin Bairner profiles a man who has been compared to Raphael Varane and Lilian Thuram...
Spurs eye Ceballos as Eriksen replacement
Tottenham have shown an interest in signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to AS.
Spurs are preparing themselves for the departure of Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract in 2020 and as such is expected to leave north London this summer.
And Ceballos is seen as a potential replacement, with the Spain international keen to move on from Santiago Bernabeu following the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager.
Gundogan dismisses Sane to Bayern rumours
Leroy Sane will not be leaving Manchester City this summer, according to team-mate Ilkay Gundogan.
Sane has been linked with a summer switch to Bayern Munich, but Gundogan believes Pep Guardiola will not allow him to depart the Etihad Stadium.
OFFICIAL: Dortmund sign Thorgan Hazard
The Belgium international joins from Borussia Monchengladbach for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga runners-up.
Ich packe meine Kiste und nehme mit...#Hazard2024 pic.twitter.com/p651I64d8T— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 22, 2019
Juve open talks with Zaniolo agents
Juventus have held talks with the agents of Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo, according to Tuttosport.
The teenager has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Giallorossi, earning rave reviews for his performances in Serie A and the Champions League.
And Juve are keen to bring him in Turin despite increased interest from Tottenham.
Jovic the perfect Ronaldo replacement
After starring for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, Luka Jovic is one of the hottest properties when it comes to this summer's transfer market.
Real Madrid have emerged as the favourites to sign the Serbia international, but would he be good enough for the Blancos?
Goal's Ronan Murphy believes he is, and could be the man to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo in front of goal...
Man Utd target James and Longstaff
Manchester United have opened talks with Swansea over a deal for Daniel James and are ready to make a move for Newcastle's Sean Longstaff, report The Telegraph.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting younger players this summer as he revamps his Red Devils squad.
The club are believed to have offered around £15million ($19m) for James with a bid for Longstaff due to be lodged in the next 48 hours.
Inter line-up striker moves
Inter will complete the signing of Edin Dzeko from Roma even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, report La Gazzetta dello Sport .
The Nerazzurri also want to sign Romelu Lukaku but the Man Utd forward is unlikely to move if they fail to finish in the top four.
Should they miss out on Lukaku then Tottenham's Fernando Llorente is seen as an alternative.
Sociedad to sign Remiro
Real Sociedad will sign goalkeeper Alex Remiro on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao, report Mundo Deportivo.
The 24-year-old has already said goodbye to his Bilbao teammates ahead of the move.
Remiro's contract expires at the end of next month but it remains to be seen whether Sociedad will confirm the deal before then.
Man Utd make Pedro approach
Manchester United have contacted Fluminense over a possible deal for striker Pedro, according to Globo Esporte.
The 21-year-old was close to joining Real Madrid last year but a knee injury scuppered the deal.
The striker has now fully recovered, prompting interest from a number of clubs including Bordeaux, Monterrey, Inter and Atalanta.
De Gea rejects Man Utd deal
David De Gea has rejected Manchester United's final offer of a new contract, report The Sun.
De Gea is sticking to his wage demands of £350,000 a week in order to extend his stay at Old Trafford.
Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be preparing an offer for De Gea, who is about to enter the final 12 months of his current deal.
Juve make Sarri approach
Juventus have made contact with Maurizio Sarri as they consider replacements for Massimiliano Allegri, according to the Daily Mail.
Allegri confirmed earlier this month that he will leave the club at the end of the season after five years in charge.
Sarri is believed to be open to the possibility of returning to Italy, with Roma also linked with an approach for his services.
West Ham confident of Arnautovic stay
West Ham are confident that Marko Arnautovic will stay with the club this summer.
The Daily Mail reports that the club are sure they will keep their star man, while also attempting to bring in Salomon Rondon as competition as the club's lead striker.
Bayern want Kruse as Lewandowski backup
Bayern Munich are looking to bring in Max Kruse as a security blanket for star forward Robert Lewandowski.
German site Sport1 claims that the Bavarians have been looking at the Werder Bremen forward and are looking to sign him on a free this summer.
Watford have Oudin bid rejected
Minnesota United sends Ibarra to Pachuca
Minnesota United has announced a loan move for Romario Ibarra.
Roster News #MNUFC loans Romario to @Tuzos for 13 months with an option to buy. pic.twitter.com/iyZRFYmtE5— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) May 22, 2019
The midfielder will join the Liga MX side for 13 months, with Tuzos holding an option to purchase at the end of the loan.
Cech denies Chelsea role
Petr Cech has denied reports that he is set for a new role with Chelsea, insisting that he is still solely focused on the Europa League final against his former club.
But reports have stated that goalkeeper is in line for a front office role with Chelsea as he prepares to end his playing career following next week's Europa League final between the Gunners and the Blues.
That decision, though, has not been finalized according to Cech, who says he has not thought of any possibilities that don't involve that Europa League finale.
"Despite the news today as I had already said to everybody before, I’ll make decision about my future after the last game," Cech said in a tweet.
Juventus reach agreement with Milinkovic-Savic
Juventus have agreed personal terms with Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 24-year-old did not hit the same heights in 2018-19 as he did in the previous season, having scored just five league goals a year after netting 12.
But the Serbian is still in demand, and Juve must now reach an agreement with Lazio on a fee for a player who has been valued at well over €100 million in the past.
Man Utd and Man City to battle for €120m Isco
The Spain international could leave Real Madrid this summer
Manchester United and Manchester City are set to do battle over Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to Sport.
After a subpar season Madrid are open to cashing in on Isco, who could net the club as much as €120 million (£105m/$134m) as they look to rebuild following a disappointing 2018-19.
PSG are also interested in the 27-year-old, who managed just three goals and two assists in La Liga during the recently completed season.
Tottenham intermediary meets with Juventus over Pochettino
The Spurs boss appears to be a target for Juve, who are looking to replace Max Allegri
An intermediary for Tottenham met with Juventus over Mauricio Pochettino's availability, reports Calciomercato.
Franck Trimboli, an English agent who is close to Tottenham president Daniel Levy, met with Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici in a Milan hotel on Tuesday.
Juve may have been registering their formal interest in Pochettino, with the Serie A club looking to replace the departing Massimiliano Allegri.
PSG, Bayern & Arsenal tracking Hermoso
PSG, Bayern and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Espanyol centre-back Mario Hermoso, according to Sport.
Hermoso, 23, has been one of the revelations of the season in La Liga, and the Real Madrid youth product has been tipped to move on from Espanyol.
Madrid have a buy-back clause of €7 million (£6m/$8m) for Hermoso, and the Blancos could then turn around and sell the Spain international for three times that amount.
Chelsea won't comment on possible £9m payout for Conte
Chelsea have refused to comment on reports that former manager Antonio Conte has been paid the full £9 million ($11m) compensation claim that he has been fighting for.
Conte has been seeking his 2018-19 salary in full since being sacked by the Blues last summer, with the Italian having yet to secure a new job.
Wolves and West Ham to battle over Camarasa
Wolves and West Ham are both looking to sign Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa, according to the Daily Mail.
Camarasa has returned to Betis after impressing on loan with Cardiff City in 2018-19, though he could not prevent the Bluebirds from being relegated.
Betis will now decide whether to sign Camarasa to a long-term deal or sell him to a Premier League side, with Everton and Brighton also interested.