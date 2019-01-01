Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG want Dembele & Coutinho in exchange for Neymar

Freedman explains Palace's lack of summer spending
Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman says inflated player prices are the reason behind the club's failure to spend their £50 million Aaron Wan-Bissaka windfall this summer.
The full-back completed his big-money move to Manchester United in June, but Palace remained frugal during the transfer window. "People know we have got a bit of money from the Aaron Wan-Bissaka deal so prices are inflated," Freedman told the Balance podcast.
"It is the first time we've been in this position, it is very difficult. Every Palace fan out there, of course they want us to sign some players and I get that but we also want to be responsible."
AC Milan target Tottenham's Aurier
AC Milan have identified Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier as a possible replacement for Andrea Conti, who is set to leave San Siro and join Werder Bremen.
Calcio Mercato reports that the Bundesliga side have already submitted a bid to take Conti on loan and Milan want Aurier to fill the 25-year-old's boots.
Aurier was restricted to just eight appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham last term.
Celtic eyeing transfer swoop for Ibe
Bournemouth winger Jordan Ibe is the subject of interest from Celtic, according to The Sun.
The Scottish champions want to take the 23-year-old on loan, but Italian giants Napoli have also enquired about his availability.
Ibe contributed one goal and one assist in 19 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season.
Missing out on Coutinho is no blow for Arsenal, says Winterburn
Missing out on a deal to bring Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League from Barcelona is no blow for Arsenal, says Nigel Winterburn.
It was suggested, as the Premier League deadline drew ever closer, that the Gunners were exploring the option of returning the former Liverpool playmaker to English football.
Barca were eager to part with the Brazilian in an ongoing effort to re-sign Neymar and Premier League sides were considered to be the best fit.
Read the full story on Goal.
PSG want Dembele & Coutinho in exchange for Neymar
French champions outline acceptable Barca offer
Paris Saint Germain will only sell Neymar if Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are included as part of the deal, according to Diario Sport.
The Ligue 1 giants value the Brazilian at €222 million ($246m, £203m) and feel only a prized Barca duo will come close to matching their valuation in any potential deal.
The Spanish champions are reluctant to offload Dembele, but they are confident Neymar's return to Camp Nou can be arranged over the next week.
Atletico set sights on Ndidi
Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to Legit.
The Spanish giants have identified the 22-year-old as the ideal replacement for Rodri, who joined Manchester City at the start of July.
Ndidi scored twice in 38 Premier League appearances for Leicester last season.
Waiting for Madrid: Pogba's brother not ruling out summer move
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is 'waiting' for Real Madrid to launch a formal offer for his services, according to Mathias Pogba, who claims 'anything can happen' before the Spanish transfer deadline on September 2.
He also insisted that his sibling will stay professional while he remains at Old Trafford, citing Neymar as a player who has done the opposite as he looks to manufacture a move away from Paris Saint-Germain.
Phillips on the brink of penning new Leeds deal
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to end months of speculation regarding his future by signing a new contract at Elland Road, according to The Athletic.
Wolves and Aston Villa were heaviliy linked with a move for the 23-year-old during the summer transfer window, but reports suggest a new long-term deal with a significant pay rise will be enough to keep Phillips at his hometown club.
Barnes: Nobody out there who could make Liverpool's XI
Liverpool resisted the urge to spend over the summer because there is nobody “out there who can come into the first team”, says club legend John Barnes.
A lack of movement at Anfield in the most recent window came as a surprise to some. Jurgen Klopp made only minor tweaks to his squad, with youngsters Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg acquired with one eye on the future.
Was there any player on the market who could have improved Liverpool? 🤔https://t.co/y5a8DfU4dg— Goal News (@GoalNews) August 16, 2019
Manchester United failed with late Koulibaly bid
Reports in Italy suggest Manchester United failed to sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly on transfer deadline day despite lodging an £82 million bid for the Senegalese defender.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the Red Devils saw their last-ditch offer rejected by the Serie A club, before eventually signing Harry Maguire for £80m from Leicester City.
Colback set to ride out the storm at Newcastle after squad snub
Newcastle United cast-off Jack Colback is willing to bide his time for the next five months in the hope of making the club's squad list in January, reports the Northern Echo.
The Geordie midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, was left out of Steve Bruce's 25-man Premier League squad, though he can still play in the Carabao Cup.
Now 29 and in the final year of his Magpies contract, Colback is not entertaining the possibility of a move overseas, while his alleged £35,000-per-week wages would scupper any chance of a move to Scotland.
'Lukaku was too heavy for Manchester United'
Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister believes Romelu Lukaku was 'too heavy' to succeed at Old Trafford this season.
The former Everton striker was sold to Inter before the Premier League season began, with the Red Devils shining in his absence as they fired four goals past Chelsea in a 4-0 win.
And according to Pallister, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's intended style of play this season meant Lukaku's size would have worked against him this term.
Juventus still hoping to offload Dybala
Juventus are still hopeful of selling Paulo Dybala before the European transfer deadline according to the Independent - but are yet to receive any further offers for the Argentine.
Tottenham and Manchester United were both heavily linked with the 25-year-old forward before the summer window closed for business in England earlier this month.
However, the Serie A champions have not ruled out selling the former Palermo man in the immediate future, with Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici saying: “The market is open and there is interest, but there are no names closer to a sale.”
Forster lined up for Celtic return
Scottish champions Celtic are set to approach Southampton in an effort to take former goalkeeper Fraser Forster back to Glasgow, reports The Sun.
The 31-year-old stopper currently finds himself behind Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy in the pecking order at St Mary’s, and Hoops boss Neil Lennon could make an approach after Scott Bain was ruled out for up to two months following a hand injury in Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Cluj.
Forster became a mainstay under Lennon at Celtic Park during his previous stay, making over 100 appearances before a £10million move to the Premier League in 2014.
Madrid no longer interested in selling James
Real Madrid are no longer interested in selling James Rodriguez, the Mirror reports.
The midfielder had reportedly been offered to PSG, but with the club's struggles in the pre-season, it is claimed that Zinedine Zidane has changed his mind about letting the Colombian leave.
LAFC sends three out on loan
Los Angeles FC has sent three players out on loan to the second tier of U.S. Soccer.
📝 #LAFC loans Peter-Lee Vassell to @PHXRisingFC; Dejan Jaković and Rodolfo Zelaya to @lvlightsfc. https://t.co/3ijxLpDmb4— LAFC (@LAFC) August 15, 2019
El Salvador international Rodolfo Zelaya was among the players sent out on loan and will join the Las Vegas Lights.
Mandzukic not a Bayern Munich target
Bayern Munich are not interested in signing Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, according to Bild.
The club were linked to the 33-year-old, but the report claims that Bayern bosses said he was "out of the question" as a signing for the German giants.
Kamara: Maybe if I was a U.S. international teams would keep me
Kei Kamara is of the opinion that he may have switched around MLS as much as he had because he's not a U.S. national team star.
The forward, who has scored over 100 goals in MLS and has put up 10 goal seasons for a record five different clubs, has spent time with seven MLS outfits over the course of his career and sits fifth all-time in the MLS scoring charts.
“I don’t know, it’s kind of weird. Maybe if I was a US international striker, anytime I score double-digit goals, a team would try to keep me," Kamara told MLSsoccer.com. "I’m an easy guy, easy-going. I’ve been traded over the years a few times so maybe teams don’t mind ... A striker that scores goals for the team, you don’t expect him to move."
Pavon 'too good' for MLS - Ibrahimovic
Cristian Pavon won't be in MLS for long, according to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The Argentina international has caught the eye since moving to the LA Galaxy, and his older team-mate doesn't think he'll hang around Stateside for very long.
"I think MLS will not have him for a long time," Ibrahimovic told ESPN. "We should enjoy him while he is here."
LAFC lower Rossi asking price
Los Angeles FC has lowered the asking price for winger Diego Rossi.
Gianluca Di Marzio claims the MLS side have come down to €12 million (£11m/$13m), helping close the gap with Fiorentina, who could get a deal done before the close of the European transfer window.
West Ham wanted to keep Adrian
Manuel Pellegrini says he wanted to keep goalkeeper Adrian at West Ham instead of let him join Liverpool.
Adrian left the Hammers for free at the end of last season before joining Liverpool, where he has already won the UEFA Super Cup.
Although Pellegrini is happy to see him succeed, he says he tried to get him to stay at the London side.
Maguire snubbed giant Man City offer
Harry Maguire rejected a huge contract from Manchester City in order to join Manchester United instead, according to The Daily Star.
The centre-back became the most expensive defender ever when he joined the Red Devils from Leicester City.
But he could have earned around £100,000 more each week had he joined their fiercest rivals, as City had offered him around a £278,000 wage.
PSG to send Choupo-Moting on loan
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is close to joining Lecce on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
Gianluca Di Marzio reports the attacker has already started talks with the Italian side after PSG gave the green light for him to go out on loan.
Bayern told to pay €40m for Werner
RB Leipzig have raised their asking price for striker Timo Werner to €40 million (£37m/$44m), according to Bild.
Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign the Germany international, but Napoli, Roma and Valencia are also interested.
Bayern are willing to offer €25m for Werner, who is in the last year of his contract, but Leipzig are holding out for much more.
Rangers sign King on loan
Rangers have signed midfielder Andy King on loan from Leicester for the season.
The Wales international attended the Glasgow side’s 3-1 win over Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday before the deal was confirmed after full-time.
The 30-year-old joined Leicester in 2004 and made 379 appearances for the club and spent the last 18 months on loan at Swansea and Derby before becoming Rangers’ 10th signing of the summer.
Real Madrid secure funding for Neymar deal
Spanish giants to offer €120m plus one or two players
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has secured a loan to help finance a bid for Neymar, Sport says.
Los Blancos are in a race with Barcelona to buy the Brazil star from Paris Saint-Germain and are now ready to start talks with the French giants. Madrid will offer around €120 million (£110m/$133m), plus one or two players in exchange for the 27-year-old.
Madrid have also already been in talks with Neymar's agent and he is ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu if they can agree terms with PSG.
Butland seeks move abroad
Jack Butland is considering a move abroad before the summer transfer window closes, Daily Mail reports
The goalkeeper had been linked to a switch to Bournemouth, but the Premier League side would not match Stoke’s £30 million ($36m) asking price.
Butland wants to stay in contention for a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad and believes a move to another country would increase his chances.