Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ajax want Fosu-Mensah as De Ligt replacement

The Manchester United defender is coveted by director of football Marc Overmars

director of football Marc Overmars hopes to land 's Timothy Fosu-Mensah when Matthijs de Ligt leaves the club, reports De Telegraaf.

The Amsterdam-born Fosu-Mensah already speant time in Ajax's youth system before moving to Old Trafford and is currently on loan at .

De Ligt is expected to be lured away by a top club in the near future and Overmars has already had discussions over a move with Fosu-Mensah's agent.