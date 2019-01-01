Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal lead the way for Wan-Bissaka

Grella calls time on his career
Mike Grella has announced his retirement from professional football.
Thanks for the memories, @MikeGrella10.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 24, 2019
Former #RBNY and #Crew96 winger Mike Grella announced his retirement from professional soccer: https://t.co/gvU8MPucwQ pic.twitter.com/9QhgoyfUd0
Known best for his time in MLS with the New York Red Bulls, the winger also spent time in England with the likes of Brentford and Leeds.
Hart may move to MLS
Joe Hart might head to Major League Soccer after being dropped by Burnley, according to the Sun.
Burnley have turned to Tom Heaton as the No.1 and would like to get Hart's wages off the books, with MLS being an option as the league's transfer window remains open.
Hart may be open to a move, either on loan or permanent, in hopes of securing a starting job.
Arsenal lead the way to sign Wan-Bissaka
Gunners currently ahead of Manchester City and Bayern Munich for the full-back
Arsenal are leading the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Sun.
The Gunners are at the front of the line to snap up the full-back ahead of Manchester City and Bayern Munich.
Palace reportedly want £40 million ($52m) for the 21-year-old, who is in just his second season in the first team.
Rakitic - I only see myself at Barcelona
Ivan Rakitic has re-emphasized his desire to stay at Barcelona.
The Croatian has been linked with a move to French champions PSG but said in the summer that he saw his future with the Camp Nou side.
"I have three more years on my contract, I want to stay here," Rakitic told reporters following the team's 4-2 win against Sevilla on Saturday.
"I'm full of pride that big clubs ask for me, if they do. I only see myself at Barcelona, it makes me laugh a little when I have my morning coffee."
Ajax blocking Arsenal's Overmars bid
Arsenal are eager to lure former player Marc Overmars to the club as their technical director, but Ajax are blocking the deal, report the Mirror.
Overmars' current club are using the £200 million ($261m) cash reserves built up by the Dutchman's transfer dealings to ensure he sees out the remaining 18 months of his contract in Amsterdam.
Arsenal are hoping to bring in the former winger to replace departed head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.
Arsenal to offer Holding new deal
Arsenal will offer central defender Rob Holding a new deal, despite the player suffering from a long-term injury, according to the Mirror.
The 23-year-old will likely be out until September after sustaining cruciate knee ligament damage late last year.
However, he was in excellent form in the period leading up to his last game, and boss Unai Emery is lookign to reward him for his fine performances.