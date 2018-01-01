Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target January sale for Pogba

Grillitsch linked with Premier League move
Florian Grillitsch's agent travelled to England this week amid reports the Hoffenheim midfielder could make a move to the Premier League, report Bild.
Grillitsch was in England anyway as his Hoffenheim took on Man City in the Champions League, but it was the presence of agent Thomas Bohm that has fuelled rumours of a permanent move to the UK.
Tottenham and Arsenal have both been linked with the Austrian midfielder in recent weeks.
Inter considering Mourinho offer
Inter Milan are ready to offer Jose Mourinho the chance to make a dramatic return to the San Siro at the end of the season, according to The Express.
Current boss, Luciano Spalletti, is out of contract at the end of the season and the Nerazzurri are unsure whether to offer an extension.
That has led the Serie A club to consider alternatives, with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte also on their shortlist.
Chelsea won't lower Fabergas valuation
AC Milan remain interested in signing Cesc Fabregas but Chelsea won't budge in their £10.8million (€12million) valuation of the midfielder, according to Calciomercato.
Milan are only prepared to pay in the region of £7.1million (€8million) for the 31-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
Fabregas has been limited to eight starts for Chelsea this season, with just one of those coming in the Premier League.
West Ham eye Pereira loan deal
West Ham are hoping to sign Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira on loan in January, according to The Mirror.
Pereira has made just six appearances for the Red Devils this season and has rejected a new three-year contract at Old Trafford.
The Brazilian's contract expires at the end of the season but United have the option to extend it by a year, which they are expected to do before sanctioning a loan move.
Ex-Man City chief linked with Newcastle takeover
Former Manchester City chief executive Garry Cook is heading a consortium looking to takeover Newcastle from Mike Ashley, according to The Sun.
Ashley has owned the Magpies for 11 years but revealed earlier this month that he was "hopeful" of concluding a sale of the club.
Former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is also fronting a consortium but reports claim he is £100million short of Ashley's asking price.
Chelsea confident of Wilson deal
Blues ready to spend £30million to land Bournemouth striker
Chelsea are confident of signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson for £30million in January, according to The Express.
Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to bolster his strike force with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata struggling for consistency.
Wilson has enjoyed a fine season so far, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 16 league appearances for the Cherries as well as scoring on his England debut against USA last month.
Navas unlikely to leave Real
Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is reluctant to leave Real Madrid in January despite his lack of regular first-team football, according to Marca.
The Costa Rica international has made just eight appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos this campaign.
However, Navas is settled in Madrid and reluctant to move,while any potential clubs are unlikely match his wages at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Arsenal offered Suarez
Arsenal have been offered Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez for a cut-price £14million in January, according to The Independent.
Suarez has struggled for regular action at the Camp Nou this season, making just five appearances in all competitions, and the club are willing to let him leave next month.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery will be familiar with Suarez's abilities after the midfielder spent a season on-loan at Sevilla in 2014.
Milan and Inter could move for Filipe Luis
Milan and Inter could both move for Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis, according to Calciomercato.it.
The 33-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season, and Atletico's policy of only offering players over 30 one-year deals could push the Brazilian to a new team.
Both Inter and Milan are monitoring the left-back's situation, with neither side entirely convinced by their left-back options at the moment.
Mourinho unsure if Man Utd will make January signings
Jose Mourinho has said he does not know if Manchester United will bring in January signings.
The United boss has been publicly pleading for investment into his struggling squad, with defence a particular area of concern for the Portuguese.
But, speaking ahead of his team's game against Liverpool on Sunday, Mourinho was far from sure about any investment in the January transfer window.
Read what Mourinho said about United's transfer outlook right here!
United target Kabak to extend Galatasaray deal
Manchester United target Ozan Kabak is set to sign a new five-year contract with Galatasaray, reports Aksam.
The 18-year-old defender has drawn interest from around Europe after becoming a fixture in the Turkish side's lineup in 2018-19.
Kabak's new deal will include a release clause of €20 million (£18m/$23m).
Napoli & Inter in for Veretout
Napoli and Inter are both chasing the signature of Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout, claims Calciomercato.
The 25-year-old had a breakout season last term, scoring 10 goals from a central midfield position.
Veretout recently changed agents, signalling he could be eyeing a move away from the Viola.
Vertonghen eyeing Spurs future beyond 2020
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has said he hopes to stay with the club beyond 2020.
Spurs are set to extend the Belgian's contract through the 2019-20 season, but the 31-year-old thinks he can stay with the club even longer.
Read what Vertonghen had to say about his future right here!
Lazio monitoring Weah
Lazio are eyeing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Timothy Weah for a January loan, according to Calciomercato.it.
Weah, 18, has found first-team opportunities hard to come by with the Ligue 1 champions, and is likely to head out on loan next month.
Other Serie A sides are monitoring the U.S. international, as well as teams from Germany.
Arsenal line up £40m Pavon move
Thje Gunners want to land the Argentine striker in January
Arsenal have opened communications with Boca Juniors over a £40 million ($50m) deal for Cristian Pavon, according to The Sun.
Unai Emery is said to be a keen admirer of the 22-year-old forward, despite Pavon's hamstring issues.
Fulham have also shown interest in the Argentine, but cannot meet Boca's valuation of the player.
Man Utd target January sale for Pogba
United will hope to move the Frenchman to Juventus in a swap deal
Manchester United want to sell record signing Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, according to the Mirror.
Pogba has publicly feuded with manager Jose Mourinho this season, but apparently United will look to sell the Frenchman regardless of whether Mourinho continues in his job.
United are keen on a swap deal with Juventus, who are interested in Pogba, with Miralem Pjanic or Alex Sandro heading in the other direction.
Everton eye Augustin move in January
Everton are aiming to sign Red Bull Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin in January, per The Sun.
The German side rate their 21-year-old forward, who has netted three times in the Bundesliga so far this term, at £38 million (€42m/$48m).
Everton currently have Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun amongst their squad, but Marco Silva is looking to add to his centre-forward options.
Davis could make Rangers return
Out-of-favour Southampton midfielder Steven Davis would be willing to return to Rangers, says the Daily Mail.
Davis, who left Ibrox for the south coast in 2012, has only made three appearances for Southampton this season.
The 33-year-old wants to get more game time and could sign for Steven Gerrard's side in January.
Chelsea close to deal for £60m Pulisic
Christian Pulisic is set to sign for Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund, reports the Mail on Sunday.
A deal worth around £60 million (€67m/$76m) could be finalised next month, although the American will not move to Stamford Bridge until the end of the season.
Fulham and Cardiff chasing Sala
Fulham are giving competition to Cardiff in their goal of signing Nantes striker Emiliano Sala, claims the Daily Mail.
The Bluebirds have already put an offer in for Sala, but Fulham's new manager Claudio Ranieri has reportedly made the 28-year-old one of his main targets.
The Argentine is believed to be worth around £25 million (€28m/$31m).