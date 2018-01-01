Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target January sale for Pogba

Florian Grillitsch's agent travelled to England this week amid reports the Hoffenheim midfielder could make a move to the Premier League, report Bild.

Grillitsch was in England anyway as his Hoffenheim took on Man City in the Champions League, but it was the presence of agent Thomas Bohm that has fuelled rumours of a permanent move to the UK.

Tottenham and Arsenal have both been linked with the Austrian midfielder in recent weeks.

