Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Guardiola agrees to become Juventus boss

‘Spurs switch will see Bale get his desire back’
Gareth Bale can rekindle his passion for football and get his “desire” back were he to end his Real Madrid nightmare and return to Tottenham, claims former Spurs striker Mido.
He has told talkSPORT: “He needs to feel loved and people love him at Tottenham. If he goes back he will be one of the best players in the Premier League again.”
Higuain wants Juve return alongside Sarri & Ronaldo
Gonzalo Higuain would welcome a return to Juventus alongside Maurizio Sarri and Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Tuttosport.
The Argentine striker is approaching the end of a loan spell at Chelsea and despite previously stating a desire to remain in west London, would now be prepared to head back to Italy as Massimiliano Allegri prepares to depart Turin.
Modric to pen Real Madrid extension
Luka Modric is poised to extend his Real Madrid contract through to 2021, claims Marca.
Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez have already agreed fresh terms at the Santiago Bernabeu and the current holder of the Ballon d'Or is set to be the next to put pen to paper.
Guardiola agrees to become Juventus boss
Man City coach to leave for Italy
Pep Guardiola has agreed to become the new manager of Juventus, according to AGI.
The Catalan, who just completed a domestic treble in England with Manchester City, is said to have a four-year deal in place with the Bianconeri and will see a switch to Italy confirmed on June 14.
Anderson on Liverpool's radar
West Ham star Felipe Anderson is among the creative influences being considered by Liverpool, claims the Daily Mail.
The Reds are expected to move for another playmaker this summer, and it could be that they launch a raid on a Premier League rival.
Moses & Lukaku wanted by Inter
Romelu Lukaku is not the only player Antonio Conte will have his eye on if the former Chelsea boss takes the reins at Inter, claims Sky Sports.
The Italian is also said to be keen on taking Victor Moses to San Siro, having previously worked with the Nigeria international at Stamford Bridge.
Man Utd to make Romero first-choice keeper if De Gea leaves
Manchester United will promote back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero to first choice if David de Gea leaves the club, claims the Mail.
De Gea's contract talks have stalled with the Spain international demanding wages of £350,000 per week, leaving him with just one year left on his deal.
And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to put his faith in Argentine Romero if the club decides to cash in on De Gea this summer.
Sarri is first-choice Juve candidate
Maurizzio Sarri has moved into pole position to take over as Juventus boss, says Tuttosport.
The former Napoli head coach is under contract at Chelsea, but the Blues could replace him with Frank Lampard according to reports.
Arsenal advised against Ozil sale
Arsenal should not sell Mesut Ozil despite the German's inconsistent form and high salary, says Gunners legend Ian Wright.
The north London club are keen to reduce their wage bill this summer but Wright thinks selling one of their most creative players would be a bad move.
Conte set to earn €10m at Inter
Terry has talks with Middlesborough
John Terry has held talks to become the manager of Middlesborough, according to Talksport.
The former Chelsea captain is currently assistant head coach at Aston Villa, who play Derby in the Championship play-off final next Monday.
Boro parted ways with Tony Pulis when his contract ended at the end of last season.
Tottenham leading the chase for Malcom
Barcelona's Malcom is drawing interest from a number of top European sides, but Tottenham are in the strongest position to land the winger according to SPORT.
The Spanish side want to recover the €40 million (£35m/$45m) they paid for him last summer, and Spurs have used communication with Barca over Andre Gomes to start talks with the club on signing Malcom as well.
Lewandowski wants Sane at Bayern
Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has encouraged his team to target Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.
Sane has been linked with a move to Bayern after a frustrating second half of the season with City, as the Germany international started just nine league matches in 2019.
"That’s a super player with great qualities and great potential," Lewandowski told a roundtable on Wednesday.
"I’ve already seen many times how good he is. That’s a player who can immediately take us higher, who improves the team."
Six Premier League clubs in for Wilson
Harry Wilson has six Premier League club chasing him this summer after a strong loan stint with Derby County.
The Mirror reports that Bournemouth, Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton are all interested in the Liverpool prospect, while Wolves and Leicester have both watched him in recent days.
Conte to move for Lukaku at Inter
Antonio Conte is set to make a move for Romelu Lukaku when he takes over as Inter boss.
The Times says the former Chelsea boss, who tried to move for the striker while he was with Everton, will be looking to lure him away from Manchester United as soon as possible.
Chelsea poll dressing room over Sarri sacking
Chelsea will ask many of their top players for their opinion on Maurizio Sarri as the club consider his future, according to the Daily Mail.
Sarri's future as Chelsea manager is in doubt despite leading his side to a third-place finish and the Europa League final in his first season in charge.
Despite those on-field achievements, Sarri is understood to have irked players with his tactical approach and his treatment of captain Gary Cahill.
Manchester United end Sancho pursuit
The club have been rebuffed in their discussions with Dortmund
Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to ESPN FC.
United have been knocked back in their discussions with Dortmund, who are demanding up to £90 million (€102m/$114m) for the teenage star.
Though Sancho is still a long-term target for United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved on to other summer targets as his side look to rebuild.
Spurs bid £10m for Clarke
Tottenham have made a £10 million ($13m) bid for Leeds winger Jack Clarke, according to the Daily Mail.
The 18-year-old has caught the eye in the Championship this season, with several Premier League sides monitoring his progress.
Having failed to achieve promotion to the Premier League for next season, Leeds may be forced to sell in order to balance their books.
Strootman offered to Premier League trio
Marseille midfielder Kevin Strootman has been offered to Manchester United, Everton and West Ham on loan, according to Sky Sports.
The Ligue 1 side will look to cut costs after a disappointing campaign that has them in sixth place with just one league game remaining.
Strootman has been a target of United's in the past, but they may look to get younger now that the Dutch international is 29.
Atletico Madrid join race for Trippier
Atletico Madrid have joined the race for Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, according to the Mirror.
Napoli have been in hot pursuit of the 28-year-old, but now Atletico have joined in as they seek a replacement for the outgoing Juanfran.
Mauricio Pochettino is willing to listen to offers for Trippier, who will have his future resolved after the Champions League final.
Newcastle to hand Longstaff massive new deal
Newcastle will hand Sean Longstaff a new deal to keep him away from Manchester United, the Daily Star reports.
United are reportedly interested in a move for the 21-year-old midfielder, who only made his Premier League debut on Boxing Day.
Though Longstaff only signed a four-year contract six months ago, Newcastle are prepared to offer him a huge raise to keep him at the club.