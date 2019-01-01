January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Levy will refuse to allow Pochettino to join Manchester United

Madrid will have to pay Man Utd £10m to land Mourinho
Real Madrid will be forced to pay Manchester United £10 million (€11m/$13m) if they want to hire Jose Mourinho as their manager, claims The Sun.
Real president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen to bring Mourinho back to the club, with the Blancos struggling badly in 2018-19.
But the La Liga giants would have to pay United a hefty fee as part of the Portuguese manager's agreement when he departed Old Trafford.
Chelsea make enquiry for Rabiot
The Blues may try to snatch the midfielder away from Barcelona
Chelsea have made an enquiry for PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, reports L'Equipe.
Rabiot appears set for a move to Barcelona, with his contract expiring at the end of the season and his current club refusing to play him.
But Chelsea may try to hijack that deal by offering PSG a transfer fee to sign the 23-year-old this month.
Levy will refuse to allow Pochettino to join Manchester United
The Spurs chairman is ready to stand his ground
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told the club's board he will reject any approach from Manchester United for manager Mauricio Pochettino, claims The Sun.
Pochettino is still United's top choice for their permanent manager role, and they are prepared to pay up to £50 million (£34m in wages and £16m to Spurs) to get their man.
But Levy, a notoriously difficult negotiator, is ready to hold firm and is even ready to give Pochettino the final say in all transfers.
Monaco joins race for Mendes
Monaco have joined the chase for Lille midfielder Thiago Mendes, according to Le10Sport.
PSG are also in for the 26-year-old Brazilian, for whom Lille will demand at least €25 million (£22m/$29m).
Mendes is also drawing interest from the Premier League, with Southampton and Bournemouth among the clubs linked.
Lazio eye Zappacosta move
Lazio are hoping to sign out-of-favour Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 26-year-old has made just two Premier League appearances this season and could be looking to return to Serie A in search of more game time.
Lazio would like to sign Zappacosta on loan with an option to buy, while Chelsea prefer to sell the Italy international outright.
Gabigol joins Flamengo on loan
Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa has joined Brazilian giants Flamengo on loan until December 2019.
GABIGOL É DO MENGÃO!— Flamengo (@Flamengo) January 11, 2019
AGORA PODE COMEMORAR, NAÇÃO! É OFICIAL!#BemVindoGabigol pic.twitter.com/LVMfPk41ft
The 22-year-old starred for Santos on loan last season and was linked with a move to Premier League sides West Ham and Fulham, among others.
Leeds to move for Madrid goalkeeper Casilla
Leeds United are set for a sensational move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The 32-year-old is now third-choice behind Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas and has not made a single appearance for the club in all competitions this season.
Marcelo Bielsa is hoping to have the deal wrapped up before the club's next match against Stoke, with a new goalkeeper a priority since on-loan shot-stopper Jamal Blackman broke his leg and had to be sent back to Chelsea.