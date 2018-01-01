Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona make offer to Rabiot

Barcelona make offer to Rabiot
The Blaugrana hope to land the France midfielder in January
Barcelona have made an offer of a €10 million (£9m/$11m) annual salary plus a €10m signing bonus to PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, reports Paris United.
The 23-year-old's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, and his mother and agent has already declared that he will not re-sign with the Ligue 1 champions.
Barca hope to land Rabiot in January for a transfer fee, otherwise PSG will force the midfielder to sit out the rest of the season before moving to the Blaugrana on a free in the summer.
PSG open talks over Doucoure move
PSG have begun talks with Watford over a transfer for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, claims the Daily Mail.
Watford value the 25-year-old Frenchman at £45 million (€50m/$57m), a figure that PSG have yet to reach.
Though they do not wish to lose Doucoure, Watford are already lining up Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze as a replacement should they be forced to sell.
Modric wants to end career with Real Madrid
Luka Modric has said that he wants to end his playing career with Real Madrid.
The Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with a move to Inter throughout the last several months, but has outlined his intention to stay at the Bernabeu for a long time.
Solskjaer will land £2m bonus for CL qualification
Caretaker Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will receive a £2 million bonus if he secures Champions League qualification, claims the Daily Star.
Solskjaer took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho last week and has won his first two games in charge of the Red Devils.
And the Norwegian will be handsomely rewarded for a top-four finish, with United currently eight points back of fourth-place Chelsea.
Galatasaray ready to sell Muslera
Galatasaray are ready to sell goalkeeper Fernando Muslera in January, according to FotoMac.
The Uruguay international has been with the Turkish club since 2011, but has turned in several uneven performances this season.
Galatasaray will sell the 32-year-old, who has interest from Italy and England, if they receive a bid of €10 million (£9m/$11m).