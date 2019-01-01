Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus consider Guardiola and Klopp for manager position

The striker was devastated after the club's loss to Chelsea and there is a fear he could leave in 2020

players are fearful Harry Kane will look to leave the club in 2020 if Spurs do not win trophies next season, according to the Telegraph.

Kane was devestated after the loss to midweek as it almost certainly ended Spurs faint title hopes.

The striker has spoken of his desire to win trophies and while he isn't expected to force his way out at the end of this season, Spurs players fear another trophyless campaign next term cause him to seek an exit.