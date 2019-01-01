Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Coutinho considering Barcelona exit

Coutinho considering Barcelona exit
The Brazilian has struggled to live up to his massive transfer fee at Camp Nou
Sport reports that Philippe Coutinho is mulling over his future, with an exit from Barcelona possible at the end of the season.
Coutinho joined Barca from Liverpool in January 2018 for a staggering €160 million (£144m/$183m), but the Brazilian has struggled to live up to the billing at Camp Nou.
The 26-year-old is said to prefer a team where he is the leading player, which will not be possible at Barcelona as long as Lionel Messi is around.
Everton join the race for £40m Wilson
Everton have joined a host of other Premier League clubs in the race for Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson, reports The Sun.
Wilson, 27, has scored 11 Premier League goals this season and has also made his debut for England.
Chelsea, Leicester and West Ham are also interested in Wilson, who could cost up to £40 million ($52m).
Atletico Madrid interested in Wendell move
Atletico Madrid have their sights set on a move for Bayer Leverkusen left-back Wendell, according to AS.
With Filipe Luis likely to leave the club this summer, Atletico have turned their attention to the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for his fellow Brazilian.
Atletico will face competition for Wendell, however, with Roma and Borussia Dortmund also interested.
Ighalo says he turned down Barcelona offer
Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo says he turned down a short-term deal from Barcelona in January.
Ighalo scored 21 goals for relegated Changchun Yatai last season, which drew the interest of the Catalan giants.
But the Nigeria international said he did not want to accept a short-term offer, and Barca instead opted to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng.
Juventus working on Kean extension
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is working on a new contract for the club's teenage striker Moise Kean, Calciomercato reports.
Paratici is in talks with Kean's agent Mino Raiola, with the 19-year-old's current deal set to expire at the end of next season.
Ajax remain interested in Kean and could demand the striker be included in any deal for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.