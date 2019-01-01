Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alexis ready to quit Man Utd for Serie A

PSG want Modric and Vinicius for Neymar
PSG want Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior if they are going to allow Neymar to join Real Madrid, according to Marca.
However, Los Blancos have no interest in losing Brazilian playmaker Vinicius.
It seems the two clubs are at a stalemate as PSG are not keen on taking James Rodriguez or Gareth Bale, the two players Real have offered up.
Roma continue Lovren pursuit
Roma are looking to take Dejan Lovren on a season-long loan deal with an appearance based option to buy the Croatian defender.
Sky Sports report both Milan and the club from the capital are keen on landing the centre-back.
Lovren has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield and could move on with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ahead of him.
Rose to stay at Spurs for now
Danny Rose will not be leaving Tottenham until at least January, reports football.london.
The England international left-back was linked with a move before the Premier League window shut, and could still attract interest with European sides in the market for new recruits.
Man Utd had doubts over Fernandes
Manchester United ended their interest in Bruno Fernandes due to questions of his ball retention, claims ESPN.
The Red Devils were heavily linked with the Sporting midfielder throughout the summer, but let the window shut with no deal done as concerns over his ability could not be shaken.
'Super club' approach for Sancho knocked back
Borussia Dortmund knocked back the advances of one of Europe’s “super clubs” when questions were asked of Jadon Sancho, claims club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.
He has told Ruhr Nachrichten: “A chief of one of the super clubs asked me back in spring if there was a chance [to sign Sancho] but I told him straight away he should forget about it and he never contacted me again."
Zidane planning to keep Bale & James
Zinedine Zidane is now planning to keep Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez at Real Madrid, claims AS.
The Blancos had been expected to part with two creative influences this summer, but an inability to bring in suitable cover means that both could now stay put.
Cattermole training with Dutch outfit
NIEUW GEZICHT! 👀— VVV-Venlo (@VVVVenlo) August 15, 2019
Lee Cattermole (31) traint mee met de selectie. De club en Cattermole bekijken of club en speler bij elkaar passen. 🤝
Zaniolo pens new Roma deal
🤝 Agreed— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 15, 2019
✍️ Signed
⚡️ Announced
Nicolo Zaniolo has renewed his #ASRoma contract until 2024! 🐺
➡️ https://t.co/oVvEXcMno2 pic.twitter.com/xWbQAT6y2b
'Dybala snub did Man Utd a favour'
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala passing up the opportunity to discuss a move to Old Trafford did Manchester United a favour, claims Dimitar Berbatov.
The ex-Red Devils striker told the Daily Star: “It’s difficult to see where he [would] fit."
What does Perisic bring to Bayern?
Former Reds striker a target for teams in Turkey
Daniel Sturridge is in talks with Besiktas and Trabzonspor, according to Sky Sports.
The ex-Liverpool forward is a free agent but has not been picked up by any team in the Premier League and a move abroad is looking likely.
As well as Turkey, Italy and Germany could be a possible destination for his next switch, with Atalanta and Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly making contact to sign the 29-year-old.
'If Pogba was leaving Man Utd, he'd have gone by now'
Ex-Red Devils coach Steve McClaren believes Paul Pogba will stay at Old Trafford, despite incessant talk of a move away.
While the transfer window is still open in Spain and Barcelona and Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the Frenchman, McClaren believes Pogba won't be heading for the exit, as United have wrapped up their own summer transfer business.
"I think he will stay, he would have gone by now. They would have replaced him and now they don't need to, that's the key thing," McClaren, who once worked as Sir Alex Ferguson’s right-hand man, told Sky Sports.
"You could see it on Sunday, Chelsea did really well against him in the first half, but once he got space in the second half, he can deliver the pass, score the goal. He can do things."
AVB: Neymar could have succeeded Messi and Ronaldo
Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas says Neymar leaving Ligue 1 would be a blow for the league.
The Brazilian has been linked with a return to Barcelona, with Real Madrid also interested in landing his services.
"For Ligue 1, it's not good if he leaves," Villas-Boas said.
"This type of player has an important image in football, a bit like when Ronaldinho was here in Paris.
"There's this attractiveness, the football world wants to watch these kinds of players. I don't know what's going to happen, I can't comment on the separation because I'm not the PSG coach."
The manager also spoke about how he sees Neymar's place among the world's greats.
Roma looking at Chelsea's Batshuayi
Belgian forward seen as alternative to Alexis Sanchez
Roma have turned their attention to Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi with a loan move for Alexis Sanchez looking unlikely.
The Sun claim Alexis has turned down a loan move to the Serie A side, who hope to add the Belgian to boost their attack in his place.
Nice eager to re-sign Inter defender Dalbert
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, French side Nice have reportedly made a move to bring back Inter's Brazilian defender Dalbert.
The 25-year-old joined Nice in 2016 before being signed by Inter one year later.
He has however struggled for regular minutes at the San Siro, making just 11 Serie A appearances last season with a move away now likely should the right offer be made.
Hearts closing in on Manchester City midfielder
Ryotaro Meshino is nearing a loan move to Scottish club Hearts with the Japanese player deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester City.
The Daily Record reports that Hearts have agreed to a deal for Meshino but are awaiting a work permit to sign him.
The 21-year-old was signed by City in August after impressing in the J-League for Gamba Osaka.
Ozil's agent meets with D.C. United officials
The agent of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was in Washington to meet with D.C. United on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.
The MLS club hopes to land the midfielder as a replacement for Wayne Rooney, who is heading back to England to join Derby this winter.
Jovic not leaving Madrid on loan
Luka Jovic will not be sent out from Real Madrid on loan, according to Bild.
The forward signed for the Spanish giants this summer but is out of favour already, and reports had claimed he could be shipped back to Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal.
Atalanta looking to land Club America's Martinez
Atalanta have turned to Mexico in hopes of adding to their attack, with the Serie A side chasing Club America's Roger Martinez.
Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Italian side are hoping to land the Colombian on a cut-rate deal, while the Liga MX club are reluctant to let their lead forward leave.
Brazilian club sign goalkeeper convicted of murder
Pocos de Caldas, a third-tier team in Brazil, have signed goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes to a contract, according to Globo Esporte.
Bruno was sentenced to a 22-year prison term in 2013 for ordering the murder of his girlfriend, hiding the body and kidnapping his baby son.
Red Bulls waive Andreas Ivan
The New York Red Bulls have cut ties with attacker Andreas Ivan.
NEWS: We've waived Andreas Ivan— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) August 14, 2019
📰➡️ https://t.co/mst8tfFra6 pic.twitter.com/j1KylAP7QN
The club announced the move on Wednesday, with the 24-year-old Romanian having come to MLS last summer from German side SV Waldhof Mannheim.
Alexis ready to quit Man Utd with Serie A trio interested
Forward looking for return to Italy this summer
Alexis Sanchez is desperate for a way out of Manchester United and is ready to quit the club in favour of a return to Serie A.
The Daily Mail report that the Chilean is drawing interest from AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus and is hoping he can make a return to Italy to find regular first-team football.
Lindelof set for massive new Man Utd contract
Manchester United are set to hand Victor Lindelof a massive new contract worth double what he was previously earning, according to the Mirror.
The Old Trafford club think the Sweden international will form a long-term partnership with new signing Harry Maguire, and are ready to offer him a three-year extension to his current deal that would pay him £150,000-a-week.
Man Utd scouts passed on Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United scouts decided against making a run for Sporting's Bruno Fernandes, according to the Daily Mail.
The club took a long look at the midfielder, but decided against making a bid for him when it was decided that he turned over possession more often than manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like.