Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pulisic agrees to Chelsea move

USMNT star to join the Blues this summer

Christian Pulisic has agreed to join Chelsea this summer, according to Bild.

The Premier League club will pay €50 million (£45m/$57m) to secure the services of the 20-year-old winger, who has provided three goals in 18 games this season for Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic has long been admired by Premier League sides, with Arsenal and Liverpool also said to have been interested in the young winger.