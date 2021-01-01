Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Willian set to depart Arsenal amid MLS interest

Leah Monroe, the girlfriend of Tammy Abraham, slammed the decision of Thomas Tuchel to leave the striker out of the Chelsea squad that lost 1-0 to Leicester in the FA Cup final of Sunday.

She posted on Instagram stories: "How on earth do you make the decision to leave your top goal scorer out of the squad for a final?

"The same person who even scored the goals to actually qualify for this competition?

"It’s not making any sense whatsoever."

This will only raise more questions over Abraham's future at the club.