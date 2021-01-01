Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Willian set to depart Arsenal amid MLS interest

Abraham's girlfriend slams Tuchel
Leah Monroe, the girlfriend of Tammy Abraham, slammed the decision of Thomas Tuchel to leave the striker out of the Chelsea squad that lost 1-0 to Leicester in the FA Cup final of Sunday.
She posted on Instagram stories: "How on earth do you make the decision to leave your top goal scorer out of the squad for a final?
"The same person who even scored the goals to actually qualify for this competition?
"It’s not making any sense whatsoever."
This will only raise more questions over Abraham's future at the club.
Mahrez: I want to finish my career at City
Riyad Mahrez says that he wants to finish his career in England.
Asked by RMC if he would like to complete his time at Marseille, he said: "No, it's not something I'd say. I want to finish my career in England and at Manchester City."
Atletico Madrid in talks to sign €40m Bentancur
Rodrigo Bentancur could be on his way to Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The Spanish side have opened talks with the Juventus midfielder, but the Serie A giants are demanding around €40 million (£34m/$49m) for him.
Barcelona eye Valladolid teen
Barcelona are keeping an eye on 17-year-old Ivan San Jose of Real Valladolid, Sport reports.
He has impressed in the youth team this season as he has been firing in plenty of goals, catching the attention of the Camp Nou side.
Flamengo demand €30m for Marseille target Gerson
Marseille have had an offer for Flamengo star Gerson rejected as the Brazilian side are demanding €30 million (£26m/$36m) for him.
Le 10 Sport claims the French side offered €23m (£20m/$28m) for the 23-year-old, who is eager to move to Europe this summer.
But they will have to up their bid as Flamengo have made clear how much they want.
Porto don't want Anderson on permanent deal
Porto do not want to sign West Ham's Felipe Anderson on a permanent deal - according to UOL.
The Brazilian moved to Estadio Do Dragao on a season-long loan last summer, but they have decided against retaining his services.
West Ham will likely try to sell Anderson to another club when the transfer window reopens, with his current contract set to expire in 2022.
Willian set to depart Arsenal amid MLS interest (Fabrizio Romano)
Brazilian star touted for Emirates exit
After David Luiz, also Willian is expected to leave Arsenal this summer. ⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021
There’s interest from European clubs and from MLS - Inter Miami wanted him last summer. Arsenal are waiting for official bids. 🇧🇷 #Willian #transfers
Botman: I'd be lying if I said Liverpool don't interest me
Lille star Sven Botman has admitted he's flattered by rumours linking him with Liverpool and says that the Premier League is "something special".
Botman is attracting plenty of attention from top clubs heading towards the summer transfer window, having played a key role in Lille's tilt at the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21.
Liverpool reportedly tried to sign the 21-year-old in January amid a defensive injury crisis, and have been tipped to reignite their interest when the market reopens, with the Dutchman keeping his options open despite still having four years let to run on his current contract.
Read the full story on Goal.
Mandzukic to leave Milan this summer
Mario Mandzukic will leave Milan this summer - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Croatian signed for the Rossoneri on a six-month deal in January, but the club have decided against offering him an extension.
Mandzukic has only made nine appearances for Milan to date, and has yet to open his scoring account.
Cuadrado in line for new Juve deal
Juan Cuadrado is in line for a new contract at Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 32-year-old's current deal expires in 2022, but the Italian giants are eager to tie him down for one more year.
Cuadrado has appeared in 29 Serie A matches for Juve this term, recording two goals and 10 assists.
Real & Barca chasing Sevilla keeper Pastor
Real Madrid and Barcelona are both chasing the signature of Sevilla goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor - according to AS.
Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 20-year-old, who is set to become a free agent at the end of June.
A bidding war for Pastor could erupt when the summer transfer window opens, with Liverpool and Villarreal having also been linked with the Spanish shot-stopper.
Napoli target Man Utd-linked Torres
Napoli have identified Manchester United-linked defender Pau Torres as a transfer target - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Italian outfit are hoping to win the race for the 24-year-old's signature this summer, with Villarreal likely to accept an offer within the region of €30 million (£26m/$36m).
Torres has appeared in 41 games across all competitions for Villarreal so far this season, scoring three goals.
Icardi set to remain at PSG
Mauro Icardi is set to remain at Paris Saint-Germain for the 2021-22 season - as Calcio Mercato reports.
It has been suggested that the Argentine wants to leave Parc des Princes this summer, but the French giants don't think any potential suitors will be able to meet their valuation of the striker.
Icardi will, therefore, likely have to stay put and fight for a place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI, with his contract not due to expire until 2024.
Werder sack head coach Kohfeldt
SV #Werder Bremen have parted ways with head coach Florian #Kohfeldt with immediate effect.— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) May 16, 2021
Thomas #Schaaf will take charge of the team for the final match of the season. pic.twitter.com/U22DrOJzh6
Liverpool decide against permanent deal for Kabak
Liverpool have decided against signing Ozan Kabak on a permanent deal - according to The Sun.
The 21-year-old moved to Anfield on loan from Schalke in January, but the Reds won't be taking up their £18 million ($25m) option on the defender.
Jurgen Klopp doesn't believe he will be able to offer Kabak regular minutes when the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez return from injury next season.
West Ham in pole position to sign Johnstone
West Ham are in pole position to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone - according to Football Insider.
The 28-year-old has also been linked with Tottenham, but the Hammers are already preparing a summer bid.
West Brom could cash in on Johnstone after their relegation from the Premier League, with his current contract due to expire in 2022.
Newcastle interested in Leeds star Roberts
Leeds United star Tyler Roberts is the subject of interest from Newcastle United - according to Football Insider.
The 22-year-old is approaching the final year of his deal at Elland Road and has yet to receive an extension offer.
Newcastle are hoping to capitalise on the situation, with Roberts currently valued at around €10 million.
Real prioritising Camavinga move
Real Madrid are prioritising a move for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer - according to Marca.
The Blancos want to bolster their ranks in the middle of the park after crashing out of the Champions League in meek fashion at the hands of Chelsea.
However, Madrid are worried that they may be price out of a transfer for Camavinga, who is also being chased by Bayern Munich.
Man City told to pay £25m for Messi deal (The Sun)
The Argentine is demanding a massive contract from the Premier League champions
Manchester City have been told they can sign Lionel Messi if they give him a one-year deal worth £25 million ($35m), reports The Sun.
Messi's current deal at Barcelona will expire at the end of the season and the 33-year-old's team is scouting out potential landing spots.
Should City agree to Messi's terms, it would make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.
Everton to sell Holgate in order to fund Koulibaly swoop
Everton are planning to sell Mason Holgate in order to raise funds for a summer swoop for Napoli's Kaildou Kouliubaly - according to Football Insider.
Holgate signed a new five-year deal at Goodison Park last year, but Carlo Ancelotti is not convinced he can fit into his defence in the long term.
The Everton boss wants to arrange a reunion with Koulibaly instead, having previously worked with the centre-back at Napoli in 2018-19.
Allegri would accept Real post
Real Madrid president Perez called Allegri three years ago. Allegri turned the offer down because he had an agreement with Juventus to stay.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2021
Now Allegri is available, there’ve been direct contacts and he’d accept Real Madrid job.
There are three names in the list - Raúl too.
Eintracht Frankfurt keen on Raul
Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on appointing Raul as the club''s new head coach, reports Marca.
The former Real Madrid and Schalke striker is currently coaching Madrid's Castilla side and has earned plaudits for his side's displays.
Representatives from Eintracht travelled to Spain in recent days to sound out Raul's availability.
Doyle-Hayes unsure of future
Jake Doyle-Hayes does not know if he will be a St Mirren player next season.
The midfielder joined on a season-long deal which is coming to a close, and no new terms have been thrashed out.
“I'm not sure if I'll be part of it,” he told the Herald. “I haven't been too keen to think about it until the season is over. I'll wait and see what happens. I'm just concentrating on our last game.
“I haven't even thought about whether I'll be here or not next season."
Villarreal pushing for Emerson deal
Villarreal are in pole position to sign Emerson from Barcelona.
The full-back is on loan at Real Betis and they hold joint ownership of Emerson with Barcelona.
Betis are hoping to keep him, but Barca are keen to sell and Villarreal are reportedly ready to match their demands.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the deal hinges on whether Villarreal can secure their place in next season’s Europa League.
Depay on brink of Barca move
Memphis Depay is on the brink of sealing a move to Barcelona.
The Liga giants failed with a bid to sign the Dutchman last summer, but have keep him in their sights.
L’Equipe is reporting that only minor details need to be settled before a deal to take the forward to Catalunya from Lyon will be signed.
Messi urged to consider options away from Barca
Mario Kempes considers fellow Argentine Lionel Messi to be "torn" when it comes to his future at Barcelona, with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner being urged to consider moves to Manchester City, Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain.
Bayern set sights on Hakimi
Inter defender Achraf Hakimi has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich.
The former Real Madrid man has played a key role in Inter’s Serie A title triumph, and his efforts have reportedly caught the eye of Bayern.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern are aware Inter may need to sell players in the summer and could table a bid in the region of €50 million (£43m/$61m) for the full-back.
Greenwood key to United's transfer policy
Manchester United are ready to delay any moves for a striker as they feel Mason Greenwood is well placed to learn from Edinson Cavani.
Cavani committed to a new deal at Old Trafford earlier in the week, and the Mirror claims it has persuaded United to hold fire on any bids for Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.
United feel Cavani is key to helping Greenwood learn the trade of a number nine, which could save the club huge amounts in the transfer market.
Brown leaves Celtic
Scott Brown played his final game for Celtic, bringing the curtain down on a 14-year Parkhead career in a 0-0 draw with Hibernian.
The end of an era 💚#HIBCEL 🍀 #ThankYouBroony pic.twitter.com/2G3whMWJel
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 15, 2021
Sevilla to listen to Munir offers
Sevilla will listen to offers for Munir El Haddadi this summer, reports AS.
The Moroccan has played 36 times for Sevilla this season, but the majority of those appearances have been as a substitute.
Sevilla would likely demand around €10 million (£9m/$12m) for the 25-year-old.
PSG cast eyes over Lewandowski (L'Equipe)
The striker is considering his options
Robert Lewandowski has emerged on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, should he elect to leave Bayern Munich.
Bayern have already said it is unthinkable that they would consider selling their superstar striker, but L’Equipe claims PSG are making plans should they lose Kylian Mbappe.
The French outlet says PSG would need to make a splash if Mbappe were to depart, and Lewandowski would be the superstar addition who could offset the loss.
United's Pogba contract warning (Mirror)
The Red Devils are dealing with tight finances
Manchester United will “not be held to ransom” over Paul Pogba’s new contract.
After a huge uptick in performance levels from Pogba, United are keen to tie the midfielder to a new deal.
Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is aware of the value of his client, and is reportedly looking for a deal in the region of £400,000 a week - but the Mirror claims United have said finances are tight and will not sanction any agreement they deem excessive.
Allardyce advice for Maitland-Niles
Sam Allardyce has told Ainsley Maitland-Niles not to be stubborn and to take on any role asked of him by Arsenal.
Maitland-Niles has impressed in his preferred midfield position while on loan at West Brom, but that is a competitive pond at Arsenal.
The youngster has been deployed as a full-back for Arsenal, and Allardyce feels he should swallow his pride and play in any role he is asked to by Mikel Arteta.
“Arsenal have got many talented midfield players,” Allardyce told the Mirror. "I can see why it’s been difficult for him. It’s very competitive in there.
“That’s why he’s been played more as a full-back. If I were him, I’d play wherever the manager picked me - and I’d never turn it down because if you are able to play in a number of positions, then you are going to get more games than if you had one position and one position only.”