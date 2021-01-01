Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton mull Benitez appointment

De Gea expects Man Utd stay

2021-06-09T23:30:00Z

David De Gea expects to stay at Manchester United through the summer despite intense speculation that he is set to leave, claims The Sun.

Not only that, but the Spaniard also reportedly believes he will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice goalkeeper over Dean Henderson.

De Gea and Henderson split time in the lineup in 2020-21.

Pratley joins Leyton Orient as new captain

2021-06-09T22:55:00Z

Werder Bremen sign Jung on free transfer

2021-06-09T22:40:00Z

Werder Bremen have announced on their official social media accounts the signing of Anthony Jung on a free transfer.

Jung, a 29-year-old left-back, most recently played for Brondby.

Ajax tracking €16m Alvarez Martinez

2021-06-09T22:25:00Z

Ajax are tracking forward Augustin Alvarez Martinez at Penarol, claims Diario El Dia. He has a reported €16 million ($20m/£14m) release clause.

The Dutch side, of course, served as the landing spot for fellow Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez more than a decade ago, and could look to continue their tradition of developing top attacking talent from the South American nation.

Schalke add defender

2021-06-09T22:15:00Z

Everton mull Benitez appointment (The Telegraph)

2021-06-09T22:00:00Z

It would be a shock move for the Toffees to go after the former boss of a top rival

Everton are considering whether they should offer former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez a contract after losing Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid, according to The Telegraph.

Benitez resigned from his post at Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League earlier this year amid the mental of the pandemic on his family, and he is said to want another crack at the Premier League, where in addition to the Reds he has coached Chelsea and Newcastle.

Other managers linked to Everton in the report are Roberto Martinez, Christophe Galtier and Graham Potter.