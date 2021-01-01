Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid closing in on Alaba deal

Pochettino to PSG to be made official Saturday
Mauricio Pochettino will be officially unveiled as PSG boss on Saturday, L'Equipe reports.
He arrived in Paris after spending New Year in London and will take his first training session Sunday.
Solskjaer reveals Diallo to join Manchester United imminently
Manchester United are set to boosted by the arrival of Atalanta wonderkid Amad Diallo but don't expect to see much movement from the club in the January transfer window, according to coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Liverpool set for £18m Coutinho blow
Nelson safe at Arsenal
Reiss Nelson is not set to be axed by Arsenal in January, despite injury affecting his game time.
Although Mikel Arteta is planning to trim his squad, the Independent believes that Nelson will be retained for now.
Zinckernagel: I snubbed top clubs to sign for Watford
Winger Philip Zinckernagel has claimed the turned down some leading clubs to join the Championship side.
"I could have chosen to go to clubs where I would have earned more money. I preferred the sporting challenge to money, not that it's a bad package I've got at Watford and it's a five-and-a-half-year contract," he told the media.
"I had offers from clubs in Turkey, the Netherlands, Schalke in Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and a lot in Eastern Europe. And additionally, Celtic were also involved.
"I had to make a decision before Brexit and I got the best feeling at Watford."
Tierney set to be key in Arsenal deal
Arsenal are hoping that Kieran Tierney will be able to persuade former Celtic team-mate Ryan Christie to sign for the club, according to 90Mins.
Out of contract in 2022, Christie is mulling over his future and is being courted by numerous Premier League clubs, including Leicester and Newcastle.
Alaba heading to Real Madrid
Los Blancos set to sign Bayern Munich star
Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is heading to Real Madrid in the summer, Marca believes.
He is ready to sign a four-year deal with Los Blancos, worth a reported €10 million (£8.7m/$12m).
Out of contract in the summer, the Austria international is free to negotiate with whomever he chooses.
Premier League interest in Angers striker Bahoken
Angers forward Stephane Bahoken is attracting interest from the Premier League, Ouest France reports.
While there are no concrete offers, Wolves are believed to be after the striker.