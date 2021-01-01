Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca plotting Van de Beek swoop

Vinicius Junior says he hopes to stay at Real Madrid for a long time, but is in no rush to sign a new deal.

The Brazilian attacker's current deal runs until 2024, but there are reports the club are eager to tie him to a new deal.

He told TNT Sports: "They haven't told me anything, but I'm very calm because there is still a lot of time left.

"Of course I want to renew, of course I want to stay here for a long time, but I am very calm with that, all at the right time. The contract I still have is the one from when I was 16 years old.

"It does not matter when I am going to renew, how much I am going to charge or how much I charge, what matters is the satisfaction of being in the best team in the world."