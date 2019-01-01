Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani won't force Atletico move

Gareth Bale's potential switch to the Chinese looks to have been handed another blow after the competition introduced a hefty salary cap, says talkSPORT.

The Welshman almost left for Asia earlier this year before a prospective deal fell through at the last hour - and now any further chances may have been put on ice by the rules.

Bale continues to be linked with the exit door, however, at Santiago Bernabeu and may very well leave in January.