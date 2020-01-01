Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca and Real Madrid set to enter Sancho race

Man Utd and Spurs could have second shot at Dybala
Manchester United and Tottenham might be given another chance to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus this summer, reports the Mirror.
Both clubs were linked with moves last year and could land the Argentine this time around if they're willing to match Juve's €100 million (£90m/$118m) asking price.
Premier League trio circling for Wigan's Robinson
Everton, Fulham and Sheffield United are all battling to sign Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson, claims Sky Sports.
The Blades were close to securing a deal for the 23-year-old before interest from other clubs has seen the transfer put on hold.
Robinson was close to joining AC Milan in January before the deal fell apart.
Barca and Real Madrid set to enter Sancho race
The attacker's list of admirers continues to grow
Borussia Dortmund are expecting Barcelona and Real Madrid to fight Manchester United for Jadon Sancho's signature next year, according to the Mirror.
The English star is now expected to remain in Germany this season with the Red Devils struggling to agree a fee and interest only expected to grow in the attacker.
Diomande departs LAFC
My Path... pic.twitter.com/JjNn5A5249— Adama Diomande (@Diomxnde) August 13, 2020
Man City to swoop for £40m Winks
Spurs star wanted at the Etihad
Tottenham are willing to sell midfielder Harry Winks with Manchester City considering whether to meet their £40 million (€44m/$52m) asking price, reports the Sun.
Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the 24-year-old, who may struggle for game time at Spurs next season following their signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.
While City have plenty of midfield options themselves, Guardiola is eager to ensure Winks lives up to his full potential.