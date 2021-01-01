Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter eye Martial as Lukaku replacement

Broja ready for Southampton move
Chelsea youngster Armand Broja is ready to sign for Southampton, according to football.london.
Broja will seek first-team football elsewhere as the Blues try to sign Romelu Lukaku.
Arsenal ready to launch Vlahovic move
Arsenal are ready to make a play for Fiorentina attacker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Di Marzio.
The forward is seen as an alternative if they cannot get Tammy Abraham.
Mourinho wants Lacazette at Roma
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette could team up with Jose Mourinho at Roma, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Lacazette, however, wants to move to a Champions League club - a category that the Serie A side do not fall into.
Barcelona launch appear against Messi's PSG move
Barcelona are ready to launch an appeal against Lionel Messi's move to PSG, according to Marca.
The newspaper has published a letter from a lawyer arguing that the Ligue 1 side have a worse record with regards FFP than they do.
Spurs to hold key Kane talks on Monday
Tottenham will hold crucial talks with Harry Kane on Monday, The Mirror reports.
The England captain has tried to force his way out of the club, but Spurs are determined to keep him.
Manchester City hold an interest in the hitman.
Saints attempt Oxlade-Chamberlain deal
Southampton are to try to loan Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool, according to The Sun.
The midfielder was previously on their books as a youngster before he moved to Arsenal.
Willock heading to Newcastle
Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is heading back to Newcastle - but on a permanent basis after a successful loan last season.
According to the BBC, a deal worth more than £20m ($27.7m) has been agreed.
Inter eye Man Utd star as Lukaku replacement (The Sun)
France star lined up by Serie A giants
Inter are eyeing Man Utd striker Anthony Martial as the player they want to replace Romelu Lukaku, according to The Sun.
Lukaku is set to sign for Chelsea in a deal that may break the Premier League record transfer fee and the Nerazzurri are ready to spend £50m ($69m) on the Frenchman.