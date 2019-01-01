Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mahrez threatens to quit Manchester City

Three Madrid players could be forced out
Marcos Llorente, Dani Ceballos and Sergio Reguilon could all leave Real Madrid this summer thanks to lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane, according to Marca.
Llorente and Reguilon both enjoyed playing time under Santiago Solari, but they have seen their minutes dry up since Zidane returned to the helm.
Likewise Ceballos, who admitted previously he probably would have left had Zidane remained after last season, seems unlikely to be in the coach's plans.
De Gea wants assurances before new contract
David de Gea wants reassurances about Manchester United's transfer policy before he agrees to a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.
Despite an impasse over wages and agent fees, the goalkeeper would prefer to remain with the club over a move to Real Madrid as he feels he has a negative relationship with some in the Spanish media.
But De Gea is among the players who have concerns over the club in the transfer market and wants assurances the Red Devils will have the structure in place to compete for titles.
Robben’s potential next destinations
After over 300 games, over 140 goals and at least 18 trophies, Arjen Robben's Bayern Munich career will end this summer.
The end of his contract means he can choose whichever club he wants to move to next as Bayern will not need a transfer fee for his services.
Despite his age, Robben is still capable of performing at the highest level, proving his worth with two goals against Benfica in the Champions League on his most recent start for the Bavarians.
And Goal takes a look at his potential landing spots this summer!
Tottenham to battle Juventus for £40m Sessegnon
Tottenham will face Juventus and a host of ther Premier League clubs to sign £40 million Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Daily and Sunday Express.
The teenager is considered a lock to leave Fulham after the club's relegation, with Spurs are considered the favourites to sign him ahead of Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.
However, Juventus are the latest entrants into the race to sign Sessegnon, hoping to inject more youth into their ageing squad.
Mahrez threatens to quit Manchester City
The star attacker is frustrated by lack of starts for the reigning champions
Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez is threatening to quit Manchester City if he does not receive more playing time, according to the Daily Mail.
Mahrez has grown frustrated by his lack of playing time this season, as he's made just 13 starts in the Premier League this term.
He believes his talent makes him worthy of more time and has complained to that end, only to find himself an unused substitute in the club's last three games.
Palace target Grealish as Zaha replacement
The Aston Villa winger remains a Tottenham target
Crystal Palace have targeted Jack Grealish as one of their options to replace Wilfried Zaha, should the winger depart this summer, according to the Daily Mail.
Zaha has spoken of a desire to leave Palace for a team in the Champions League, and Palace are willing to let him go if a team ponies up £80 million ($104m).
Money from that sale would be reinvested in the squad, but Palace would have to hope Aston Villa do not achieve promotion, as well as beating back interest from Tottenham.