Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make rare concession for De Gea

The goalkeeper stands to earn more than Paul Pogba with new contract

have made a rare concession in their contract talks with David De Gea, with no wage drop if the team doesn't make the .

The Times reports De Gea has been offered a four-year contract with £13.5 million ($16.9m) salary after tax.

However, United players typically have a 25 per cent deduction clause in their contracts if they miss the Champions League and without that clause, De Gea will earn more than Paul Pogba.