Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea battling Leverkusen for Onana

manager Dean Smith has warned clubs off making a move for star player Jack Grealish after he helped secure their survival.

Grealish scored in a 1-1 draw with West Ham on Sunday that ensured Villa just avoided relegation with Grealish's future at Villa the subject of ongoing speculation.

Smith is however adamant any transfer won't be easy to negotiate.

“He is contracted for around three or four years. We have billionaire owners and if people want him he’s going to cost an awful lot of money," Smith was quoted by the Mirror.