Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Levy won't budge on Kane

Celtic could be usurped in Henry chase
Celtic are in danger of being usurped by Gent in their pursuit of Thomas Henry, writes the Daily Record.
The Leuven striker is two seasons removed from a 21-goal output in Belgium's first division.
Guardiola reacts to Klopp's criticism of Man City transfers
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Liverpool should "go to court" if they don't like his club's expensive transfer moves in the wake of criticism from Jurgen Klopp.
Klopp recently claimed Guardiola has no limits in his spending, implying an unfair advantage for the Spanish head coach. But Guardiola believes Manchester City are adherent to Financial Fair Play protocol and are simply benefactors to good ownership.
Levy won't budge on Kane (The Telegraph)
Tottenham's chairman will go face-to-face with Man City on Sunday
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy won't budge on Harry Kane as Manchester City press his club to sell the striker, according to The Telegraph.
Levy will surely see Manchester City leadership on Sunday as the teams meet on the pitch, but he is said to be unwaivering in his plan to keep his best player through the transfer deadline.
Kane, however, has expressed his desire to leave and could choose to make things difficult for Levy in the coming weeks.
Abraham to Roma imminent (The Athletic)
The Blues striker could be announced by the Serie A club by the end of the weekend
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham will complete his move to Roma in the coming days, writes The Athletic.
The fee is worth €40 million ($47m/£34m) - paid in installments - and there will be a buy-back clause after his second season in Serie A for €80 million ($94m/£68m).
Abraham scored 21 Premier League goals across the past two seasons but was frozen out of the starting XI by Thomas Tuchel.
Stuggart announce Millot signing
VfB sporting director Sven #Mislintat. “We’re delighted that we could sign Enzo to a long-term deal because we’re convinced that he will soon become an important element in our playing style.”#VfB https://t.co/cEUBHYVc4H— VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) August 14, 2021