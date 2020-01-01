Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Conte wants Pogba at Inter

Oriol Busquets has confirmed a number of clubs have expressed interest in him after a strong season on loan with FC Twente from .

The 21-year-old is eager to make his mark at Camp Nou, but may look to spend next season out on loan with clubs circling.

“ would be a good choice, and I would also be very excited to return to . But my intention is to do well in pre-season and give everything to stay at Barca," Busquets told L'Esportiu.

“Yes, all these teams [ , , Hamburg, Cologne, Valladolid and ] have been asking."