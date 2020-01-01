Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool in talks to sign £20m Kabak

Upamecano becomes Liverpool's top target
RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is Liverpool's top transfer target, according to Sunday World.
The Reds are after another centre-back following an injury to Virgil van Dijk and it's believed Liepzig will listen to offers in excess of £40 million (€44/$52m).
Neville questions Van de Beek signing
Gary Neville has questioned Manchester United's decision to sign Donny van de Beek with the midfielder struggling for minutes since his move from Ajax.
"What is a little bit of a mystery is the use of Van de Beek since he’s been signed for £40 million," Neville said on Sky Sports via Metro.
"And the more he doesn’t start, and the more he doesn’t come on, the more you’re thinking, 'Well £40m player, ordinarily you’d get him in the team'."
Mahrez squashes PSG links
Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has labelled reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain as "fake", reports City Xtra.
Recent reported comments from the attacker seemed to suggest he'd consider a move to Paris if the club wanted to organise a transfer.
Mahrez himself has now shutdown that speculation however by declaring the quotes are "fake".
Wilshere eyeing MLS move
Potter dismisses White transfer talk
Brighton manager Graham Potter has looked to silence ongoing transfer speculation surrounding defender Ben White.
The 23-year-old recently re-signed with Brighton but continues to be linked with interest from Liverpool and Leeds.
"All sorts of talk about him doing this, him doing that, and it is generated by outside, by outside of our control really," Potter said on Saturday.
"It is part of the football noise. The transfer window closed last week and we are already having conversations around transfer speculation. It’s just the way it is.
"I know he is level-headed enough to not let it affect him. I think at this level you have to know it is part of the territory. He has come into training, tried to be professional, tried his best, and tried to play football. I have no concerns about Ben."
Liverpool in talks to sign £20m Kabak
Klopp is desperate for another centre-back
Liverpool are in talks with Schalke to sign defender Ozan Kabak, reports the Mirror.
The Reds are prepared to offer an initial £20 million (€22/$26m) plus add-ons for the centre-back with Schalke hoping to earn at least £30m (€27/$32m) from any deal.
Kabak, a Turkey international, joined Schalke in 2019 from Stuttgart.