Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid offer €80m for Havertz

Juventus keen on Koke
Atletico Madrid star Koke is in the sights of Italian champions Juventus after starring in La Liga this season.
The 28-year-old's versatility through different midfield roles is the appeal for the Old Lady, who will look to sign the Spanish international in the summer, according to Fichajes.
I'm happy I didn't join Barcelona, says PSG star Di Maria
Angel Di Maria says he is happy he did not join Barcelona when they tried to buy him from Paris Saint-Germain three years ago.
The Argentine winger joined PSG from Manchester United in 2015 but was linked to the Spanish outfit after Neymar moved in the opposite direction in a world record deal in 2017.
The Catalan side ended up signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund after their efforts to sign Di Maria collapsed and the former Real Madrid attacker is glad the club decided not to sell him.
Andersson catching the eye of Premier League and La Liga clubs
Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson is being chased by Valencia and Brighton after a successful season in the Bundesliga.
The 28-year-old has scored 12 goals in the Bundesliga to catch the eye of the Spanish and English clubs, according to Sport Expressen.
Real Madrid submit offer for Havertz
The German talent has piqued the interest of Los Blancos
Real Madrid have put in a €80 million (£71m/$90m) offer for Bayer Leverkusen talent Kai Havertz.
German publication Bild reports Los Blancos submitted the amount for the 20-year-old, but the Bundesliga club are hoping to get at least €100m (£89m/$113m) for their player.
Havertz - who is also subject to interest from Bayern - has scored 15 goals and created eight assists so far this season.
Pedro likely to leave Chelsea with Roma emerging as favourites for his services
Pedro is set to depart Chelsea in the summer with Roma most likely to sign the winger on a free transfer.
Discussions between the 32-year-old and the Serie A side began in April with the dialogue getting close to a conclusion in the last 48 hours.
The Spain international's contract at Stamford Bridge will expire at the end of the season, forcing him to consider his future.
Serie A giants Juventus have also shown interest in Pedro, while La Liga trio Sevilla, Valencia and Real Betis have been in the race, according to the Spanish press.