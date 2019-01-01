Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid pull back on Jovic, Barca join race

'Manchester City and PSG are ruining football'
La Liga president Javier Tebas has hit out at Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, saying the two "state-run" clubs are ruining football.
Tevas says the spending done by the two clubs is ruining the market with teams unable to compete against clubs funded by "petrol money."
Mathieu re-signs with Sporting CP
Jeremy Mathieu has signed a new deal with Sporting CP, the club announced on Tuesday.
The French defender's new deal will keep him at the club for the 2019-20 season.
Mathieu joined Sporting CP from Barcelona in 2017 and has won two Taca da Liga trophies since moving to Portugal.
Minnesota to loan Ibarra to Pachuca
Minnesota United will loan Romario Ibarra to Pachuca, according to ESPN.
The Ecudor international will join the Liga MX side in a 13-month loan after falling out of the starting XI following the return of Angelo Rodriguez.
Ibarras has scored five goals and one assist in 17 league appearances for the Loons.
Szczesny backs Ramsey for Juventus success
Wojciech Szczesny says he believes Aaron Ramsey will be a success at Juventus while adding that he deserved credit for helping lure the midfielder to Turin.
Ramsey is set to join this summer on a free transfer from Arsenal, and the goalkeeper revealed the part he played in facilitating the move.
Chelsea set to name Cech sporting director
Chelsea will name Petr Cech as the club's sporting director this summer, Sky Sports reports.
Cech will retire this summer after the upcoming Europa League final pitting his Arsenal against the Blues.
After that, he will return to his former club as the team's first sporting director since Michael Emenalo's resignation in November 2017.
Brandt moves to Dortmund for €25m
Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt has completed a €25 million (£22m/$28m) move to Borussia Dortmund, according to SID.
The 23-year-old was able to move for the relatively low fee thanks to an opt-out clause in his contract with Leverkusen.
Brandt will join fellow Germany international Nico Schulz as Dortmund newcomers, with the Bundesliga runners-up confirming Schulz's signing from Hoffenheim on Tuesday.
Varane: I'm staying at Real Madrid
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has confirmed he will stay with the club next season.
After a subpar season, the France international defender has been linked with a move away, but he has insisted he is looking forward to being part of the club's rebuild.
Rakitic and Umtiti planning Barca stay
Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti are not planning on leaving Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Both players have been linked with exits from the Camp Nou, but the pair each have multiple years remaining on their respective contracts.
Rakitic and Umtiti will be challenged next season by newcomers Frenkie de Jong and Jean-Clair Todibo, as well as the possible arrival of centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.
Pogba to be offered Man Utd captaincy
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to convince the France star to stay
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will offer Paul Pogba the Manchester United captaincy for next season, The Times reports.
Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but Solskjaer is hoping the increased responsibility will help persuade the Frenchman to stay.
Ashley Young is expected to become club captain next season, but the 33-year-old's uncertain role at the club could open the door for Pogba.
Deschamps: Pogba and Griezmann must be sure on transfers
France head coach Didier Deschamps has said that Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba must be sure they're making the right decision as their club futures remain in doubt.
Griezmann has already announced he is leaving Atletico Madrid, while Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United.
Manchester United midfield target is 'better than Pogba'
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer - and he would be an upgrade on Paul Pogba.
That's the view of Partey's agent, Jose Daniel Jimenez Pozanco, with the Ghana international thought to be available for around €50 million (£44m/$56m).
Varane to stay at Madrid
Zinedine Zidane has convinced defender Raphael Varane to stay at Real Madrid, according to l'Equipe.
Varane was thought to have been unhappy with his role at Madrid, seen by too many as the junior member of the centre-back partnership with Sergio Ramos.
Now, he is expected to make an announcement confirming his desire to stay at the Bernabeu, where he is under contract until 2022.
Leganes want Madrid youngster Reguilon
Leganes are looking to strengthen their defence with the loan signing of Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to AS.
The 22-year-old has seen his path to the first team blocked by Marcelo since the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager, and may look elsewhere for first-team experience.
Leganes are looking to replace on-loan Sporting Lisbon left-back Jonathan Silva who is likely to move on to pastures new, and are hoping their development of Reguilon's fellow Madrid youngster Oscar Rodriguez will help them make their case.
Chelsea hit with £9 million Conte severance bill
Chelsea have been left licking their wounds after losing the legal battle over former manager Antonio Conte's severance bill - and will have to pay him a hefty £9 million (€10m) as a result, as revealed by The Times.
The club aren't expected to appeal the decision, which brings to a close a lengthy disagreement since Conte's acrimonious departure from Stamford Bridge.
Conte could be set for a further boost as he has been heavily linked with the newly vacant Juventus job, though current Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is also thought to be in the frame.
Rodgers explains Okazaki's Leicester exit
Leicester City manager has been speaking highly about the departing Shinji Okazaki, who is moving on to pastures new after deciding not to renew his contract at the King Power Stadium.
Okazaki spent four years at Leicester and was a member of the 2015-16 Premier League-winning side, but he is looking to wind his career down in a less high-paced environment.
Garitano takes over at Alaves
Deportivo Alaves have announced the appointment of the 49-year-old Asier Garitano as their new head coach on a contract until June 2020.
Garitano joins after an ill-fated spell as manager of Real Sociedad, but his previous role at Leganes brought two promotions in the space of three seasons as he took the minnows up to La Liga.
The appointment comes just a day after the resignation of previous manager Abelardo, after Alaves' excellent start to the season eventually gave way to an 11th-place finish.
Napoli's Allan nearing PSG switch
PSG are in advanced stages of negotiations with Napoli over the signing of midfielder Allan, according to AS.
The 28-year-old, thought to be valued at around €50 million (£44m), made his Brazil debut last year and PSG are hoping to tie up a deal before he travels to the Copa America next month.
Thomas Tuchel had been interested in Allan in January but opted to sign Leandro Paredes from Zenit St Petersburg instead. However, the French champions are still keen to strengthen their midfield after another disappointing assault on the Champions League.
PSG keeping close tabs on Dortmund star Diallo
Goal can confirm that Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Borussia Dortmund defender Abdou Diallo.
The German giants are reluctant to part with the France U21 captain, but their resolve may be tested this summer.
Rabiot in, Mustafi out? Arsenal’s transfer plans
It’s going to be a busy summer at Arsenal as Unai Emery continues to try to construct a squad capable of closing the gap to Premier League champions Manchester City.
We saw five new faces arrive during the manager's first summer transfer window and we could see something similar this time around.
Real pull back on Jovic, Barca join race
Perez unwilling to meet demands
Real Madrid have issued Eintracht Frankfurt with a resounding 'no' in response to the Bundesliga side's €100 million (£88m/$112m) asking price for Luka Jovic, La Sexta claims.
The Serbian striker has long been linked with a switch to the Spanish capital side, who are planning a huge summer rebuild after a dreadful season by their own high standards.
Understanding that Los Blancos are in dire need of quality, Frankfurt have set their sights on making a big profit on 21-year-old Jovic, but Madrid supremo Florentino Perez is seemingly unwilling to meet the German club's demands.
It is also reported that Barcelona have now entered the race for the attacker upon hearing the news – despite confirmed interest in Antoine Griezmann – meaning fans could be in for a summer-long transfer saga.
Xavi sees Griezmann problem for Barca
Barcelona legend Xavi sees potential problems for those at Camp Nou as talk of a big-money move for Antoine Griezmann builds.
He has told Sport: “If the reason for the rejection [from Barca players] was only a footballing issue, I’d speak with the dressing room to make them see he’s a player who can bring something."
Llorente could have Spurs future
Fernando Llorente could yet have a future at Tottenham beyond the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.
Spurs have missed the deadline for triggering an extension in the Spanish striker's contract, but fresh terms could be ironed out after the Champions League final.
Man Utd to make Pogba captain
Manchester United are ready to make Paul Pogba their new club captain in an effort to keep him at the club, claims the Daily Star.
The France international midfielder has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid.
'James could be special for Man Utd'
Comparisons to Gareth Bale are unfair on Daniel James, says John Hartson, but the Swansea winger is considered to be “special” and a potentially shrewd addition for Manchester United at £20 million [$25m].
The former Wales international told The Mirror: “If James ends up at a big club, then it’s up to him to make sure he doesn’t simply disappear."
‘Lallana would be perfect for Man City’
Adam Lallana would be “perfect” for Manchester City, claims former Blues star Danny Mills, considering the man on the fringes at Liverpool to be a “very gifted and talented footballer”.
A summer switch is being mooted for the England international, who has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield.
Inter won't part with Liverpool & Man City target
Inter have no intention of parting with Sebastiano Esposito, claims Calciomercato, with the youngster catching the eye of Manchester City and Liverpool.
Serie A heavyweights are determined to keep the 16-year-old on their books and will not sanction a sale even if a buy-back clause is inserted.
Stoke interested in Powell
Stoke City are interested in signing Wigan Athletic midfielder Nick Powell, according to Sky Sports.
Powell is out of contract but has been offered a new deal by Wigan and Stoke are hoping to capitalise should he reject those terms.
The former Manchester United midfielder, 25, managed eight goals and seven assists in the Championship last season.
Wolves want £25m Wilson
Wolves reportedly want to sign Liverpool's Harry Wilson this summer, according to the Birmingham Mail.
The 22-year-old spent the season on loan at Derby County and impressed, managing 18 goals in all competitions, including some spectacular long-range strikes.
And Liverpool are thought to be willing to part ways with their talented youngster for £25m (€28.5m/$32m).
Wickham signs Palace extension
Conor Wickham has signed a one-year contract extension that will take him through to the summer of 2021, Crystal Palace have announced on their official website.
The striker has struggled with injury this season and has played just an hour of Premier League football this term, registering an assist in that time.
However, the 26-year-old has penned fresh terms as he entered the final year of his deal, with Palace keen not to lose him for nothing if he is to leave.
Brentford and Wednesday eye Morsy
Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday are both interested in signing Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy, according to Sky Sports.
Morsy played in 40 of Wigan's Championship games this season and is a combative central midfield player.
The 27-year-old is also an Egypt international and has earned seven caps for his country.
Ronaldo wants Mourinho at Juve
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Jose Mourinho to replace the departing Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus head coach, according to Tuttosport.
The pair have previously worked together at Real Madrid and the Portuguese superstar is keen to work with his compatriot again.
Mourinho also has plenty of experience working in Italy, having spent two seasons as Inter boss, winning the Champions League in that time.
€50m Partey offers Man Utd & Arsenal hope
Thomas Partey has offered Manchester United and Arsenal hope in their reported pursuit of him by keeping the door to a potential transfer open, according to BBC Sport.
The Atletico Madrid midfielder has a €50m (£44m/$56m) release clause which a number of Premier League sides are considering activating.
Partey is a versatile player who can play in midfield and fill in at right-back or centre-back, and has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season.
Barcelona want another No. 9
Barcelona have prioritised the signing of another forward this summer, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The Serie A champions are already pursuing Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, but also want another out-and-out striker as a long-term successor to Luis Suarez.
Lampard looking to land Cahill
Frank Lampard wants to be reunited with former Chelsea team-mate Gary Cahill at Derby, according to the Daily Star.
The experienced defender is set to leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent this summer and is wanted by the Rams if they secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.
Liverpool told why they need De Ligt
Liverpool should be making a big-money move for Ajax centre-half Matthijs de Light, says Steve Nicol, because Joe Gomez is not “going to get any better” and Virgil van Dijk needs a quality partner.
The Reds are among those to have been linked with the in-demand Netherlands international.
Schulz signs for Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund is delighted to announce the signing of Nico Schulz from @achtzehn99_en on a five-year contract! pic.twitter.com/UcQDsVXFL0— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2019
Pogba & Mbappe to Real Madrid?
Celtic in Harper hunt
Celtic have joined the likes of Tottenham and Norwich in the hunt for West Brom starlet Rekeen Harper, reports the Daily Record.
The highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder is attracting plenty of interest heading into the summer, with a scramble for his signature set to be sparked.
West Ham winning race for Rondon
West Ham are confident of winning the race for Salomon Rondon, according to the Daily Star.
The West Brom striker is wanted by Newcastle after impressing during a season-long loan, but they face competition from a number of Premier League rivals.
Man Utd agree £15m deal for James
Manchester United have agreed a £15 million ($19m) deal with Swansea for Daniel James, claims the Daily Mail.
The Wales international has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils, and they are now about to buy into his potential with a big-money agreement.
Juventus make move for Sarri
Chelsea boss targeted by Serie A giants
Juventus have made first contact with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's representatives as they search for a replacement for their outgoing coach Massimiliano Allegri, Goal understands.
The Serie A champions have been linked with several high-profile bosses, but are considering bringing an Italian back to his homeland from England.
Wickham pens Palace extension
The club are delighted to confirm that Connor Wickham has extended his contract with the Eagles🦅— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 21, 2019
Liverpool join Fraser hunt
Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, according to The Sun.
The Scotland winger, 25, has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but his 14 Premier League assists this season have seen him attract further interest.
Additionally, he only has a year left to run on his contract, meaning he could be available for a cut-price fee.
PSG owner meets Roma representatives
Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly met with representatives of Roma amidst rumours of a potential takeover, according to Adnkronos.
The wealthy investor is reportedly unhappy with PSG's lack of progress in challenging for the Champions League and is losing patience with the Ligue 1 outfit as he begins to consider other options.
At this stage, there is thought to be some distance between Al-Khelaifi's valuation of Roma and the would-be sellers', however.
Leeds hand Hudson pro deal
Academy starlet Theo Hudson has been handed professional terms by Leeds United, the club have announced on their official website.
The 18-year-old midfielder was a key member of the side that finished second in the Professional Development League North on goal-difference, scoring five goals in 23 appearances.
He will now join up with the Under-23s side as he seeks to emulate fellow academy graduates Jack Clarke and Jamie Shackleton.
Taarabt renews with Benfica
Adel Taarabt is set to renew his contract at Benfica, according to A Bola.
Having endured a difficult four years since joining on a free transfer from QPR, making just seven appearances for the club and being sent to the B team, the decision to offer the midfielder fresh terms comes as something of a surprise.
However, his two or three year extension will also include a wage cut, something the 29-year-old is expected to accept.
Manchester in talks with Anderlecht over loans
Manchester City have been in talks with Anderlecht over a potential partnership, says the Daily Mail.
The two sides have been in talks, even before Vincent Kompany was announced as player/manager of the Belgian club.
Manchester City could loan young players to Anderlecht in order to prepare them for top-flight football.
Abelardo leaves role as Alaves manager
Abelardo has opted to step away from his role as manager of Deportivo Alaves.
The manager helped the club spend most of the season compete for a top four finish, but the club's late struggles saw a drop to 11th.
Bosz: Havertz and Brandt could stay
Peter Bosz says both Kai Havertz and Julian Brandt could be convicned to say with Bayer Leverkusen.
The coach believes securing Champions League football could be enough for the two, who have been linked to Tottenham and Liverpool.
Chelsea ready to let Hazard join Real Madrid in effort to balance budget
Chelsea will allow Eden Hazard to join Real Madrid in an effort to balance the books, says the Daily Mail.
Rather than risking losing the Belgian on a free in 2020, Chelsea will collect a large fee for him in an effort to comply with Financial Fair Play rules in the future.
The club also wants to do right by the winger, given his service to the club, and is willing to allow him to make his dream move.
Maradona open to Dorados stay
Diego Maradona is open to remaining at Dorados if his terms are met by the club.
Maradona's contract expires in June of this year, and he said he'd be willing to sign a new deal should owner Jorge Alberto Hank meet his demands.
Manchester United have Koulibaly bid rejected
Napoli have rejected Manchester United's bid to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Man Utd sent in an initial bid of €110 million ($122 million/£97 million), but Napoli have no desire to sell.
Koulibaly has a termination clause in his deal, but it is not active until the summer of 2020.
Sarri wants quick decision from Chelsea with Juventus job open
Maurizio Sarri wants a swift decision for Chelsea leadership over his future with the club, reports the Sun.
The Italian is seen as one of the leading candidates for the Juventus job, with the Serie A champions reportedly seeing the coach as their first choice option.
And, while Sarri would like to stay with Chelsea, he would also like to know if he should pursue the Juventus job if the club intends to move on.
Arsenal stars set for bonus if Gunners win Europa League
Arsenal players will earn payments ranging between £100,000 and £500,000 per player if the club can win the Europa League final against Chelsea," according to the Daily Mail.
The trophy would be Arsenal's first continental trophy since winning the now defunct European Cup Winners Cup in 1994, and players will receive the massive bonuses should they return the club to glory.
Unai Emery could also be set to benefit, as his transfer budget would be expected to swell should Arsenal seal a spot in next season's Champions League.