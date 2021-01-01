Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea continuing talks with Donnarumma

Talks between Lionel Messi and Barcelona over a new contract are amicable and ongoing, however there is no firm offer on the table as yet, Goal can reveal.

Reports have suggested that Barca have made a firm offer to their star player, who is out of contract this summer having tried to leave Camp Nou last year before revealing exclusively to Goal that he would stay for 2020-21.

Goal can confirm that no such offer has been made at this stage, but that Messi, his representatives and the club are still in talks and there remains hope that an agreement can be reached.

