Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Villa want Cantwell to replace Grealish

Todd Cantwell Norwich City
Tuchel refuses to be drawn on Lukaku links

2021-08-05T00:30:00Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that “a lot of players want to join”, but that he will not be drawn on reports that Romelu Lukaku could transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

“I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad," he told reporters. "He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation."

Palace boss Vieira desperate to keep Arsenal-linked Zaha

2021-08-04T22:55:00Z

New Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has declared he's determined to hold onto star winger Wilfried Zaha heading into his first season in charge of the squad, despite the Arsenal-linked player reportedly informing management earlier this summer that he wants out.

Vieira said he's "looking forward to working with him" after holding a "good conversation" with the attacker about his future.

Villa want Cantwell to replace Grealish (Sky Sports)

2021-08-04T22:00:00Z

The creative Norwich midfielder has continued to elevate his standing in pre-season action

Aston Villa want to sign Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell as a replacement for Jack Grealish if Grealish does depart for Manchester City in the coming weeks, according to Sky Sports.

Villa have already signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich and have established a positive relationship with the club. Plus, Cantwell is entering the final year of his current contract (though there is an option for another season), and the Canaries may want to cash in now.