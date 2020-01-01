Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool join Utd & City in Grealish hunt

Real Madrid closing in on Alaba
Blancos lead race for Bayern contract rebel
Real Madrid have a deal for David Alaba in the “oven”, reports Marca, with the Blancos expecting to win the race for a much sought-after signature.
A versatile Austrian who continues to run down his contract at Bayern Munich has attracted interest from the Premier League, but those at Santiago Bernabeu are cooking up a transfer storm.
‘Loaning out £71m flip Kepa will be a struggle’
Kepa Arrizabalaga has become a “tough sell” for Chelsea, admits Robert Green, with error-strewn performances from a £71 million ($95m) goalkeeper meaning that the Blues may find it difficult to find any takers in January.
The former Blues shot-stopper told The Athletic: “They have an asset which is depreciating greatly but with football clubs in the financial state they’re in, it’s going to be tough to put something together.”
Leverkusen make contact over Williams
Bundesliga giants step up efforts to land Man Utd defender
Bayern Leverkusen have approached Manchester United regarding a possible loan deal for Brandon Williams, claims Sky Sports.
The Old Trafford academy graduate has struggled for game time this season and may be allowed to head for Germany in search of minutes.
West Ham agree deal for Danish defender
We are pleased to announce that promising Denmark U21 international defender Frederik Alves has agreed to join the Club.— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 22, 2020
‘Salah should hate Real Madrid, not want to join them’
Mohamed Salah should hate Real Madrid, not want to join them, says John Aldridge, with the Liverpool forward suggesting that he may be open to making a move to Spain at some point.
Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo: “Personally, I think after the experience of the Champions League final and the way Ramos treated him, I’d have had a hatred for Real Madrid if it was me, after that incident. It wouldn’t appeal to me but I wouldn’t want to leave Liverpool anyway.”
Barcelona desperate to part with Coutinho
Liga giants eager to sell Brazil international
Barcelona are “desperate” to offload Philippe Coutinho in the winter window, reports Sport.
The Blaugrana will owe Liverpool another £18 million ($24m) if the Brazilian reaches 100 appearances at Camp Nou, with the Liga giants eager to bring money in from a sale rather than pay more out.
Liverpool join Utd & City in Grealish hunt
Reds ready to rival Manchester giants for Villa star
Aston Villa are, according to The Mirror, bracing themselves for bids from Manchester rivals United and City for Jack Grealish in January.
It is also claimed that Premier League champions Liverpool are keeping a close eye on developments and will join the hunt if a transfer scramble is sparked.
Vidarsson named Iceland boss with Gudjohnsen as his assistant
Arnar Þór Viðarsson hefur verið ráðinn sem nýr landsliðsþjálfari A karla.— Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) December 22, 2020
Arnar Viðarsson is our new men's national team head coach.https://t.co/4ktnoI1pFc#fyririsland pic.twitter.com/9MkccCzlhP
Man Utd & Spurs vying for Milenkovic
Manchester United and Tottenham are vying for the signature of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic - according to La Nazione.
Spurs are considering a January swoop for the 23-year-old as Jose Mourinho seeks to bolster his options at the back heading into the second half of the season.
United, meanwhile, were heavily linked with Milenkovic last year, and are expected to reignite their interest when the transfer market reopens.
Sheffield United interested in Inter Miami winger Morgan
Inter Miami winger Lewis Morgan is the subject of interest from Sheffield United - according to The Daily Mail.
Championship outfit Reading are also looking at the 24-year-old, who could leave MLS for around £2 million in January.
Morgan has scored five goals in 24 games for Inter Miami since moving to the United States from Celtic at the start of the year.
Everton set to hand Digne new deal
Everton are set to hand Lucas Digne a new deal - according to The Times.
The Toffees are eager to tie the 27-year-old down to fresh terms to ward off a number of potential suitors, including Manchester City.
Digne, whose current contract at Everton expires in 2023, has missed a large portion of the first half of the 2020-21 season through injury.
Casillas returns to Real Madrid as deputy CEO
Official Announcement: Iker Casillas#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 22, 2020
Emerson's agent adresses Chelsea exit rumours
Emerson Palmieri's agent has addressed the exit rumours surrounding the out-of-favour Chelsea left-back.
Chelsea forked out €20 million (£18m/$24m) to sign Emerson from Roma in January 2018, tying the defender down to a four-and-a-half-year deal.
The 26-year-old has since appeared in 63 games across all competitions for the Blues, scoring once, while also becoming an FA Cup and Europa League winner.
Liverpool & Leeds looking at Olise
Liverpool and Leeds are, according to Football Insider, keeping a close eye on Reading playmaker Michael Olise.
The highly-rated 19-year-old has scored four goals and registered seven assists this season and could be available for around £8 million ($11m).
Messi willing to mull over Inter move
Barcelona superstar not ruling out Serie A switch
Lionel Messi is willing to consider a move to Inter as he continues to run down his contract at Barcelona, claims OKDiario.
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have been leading the chase for an Argentine icon due to hit free agency in 2021, but a switch to Italy is not being ruled out.
West Brom want Carroll
Sam Allardyce is looking into a potential reunion with Andy Carroll at West Brom, reports The Sun.
The experienced frontman is struggling for regular game time at Newcastle and may be allowed to take on a new Premier League challenge in January.
Origi may be used in Kabak deal
Liverpool may be willing to use Divock Origi as part of a deal for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, claims The Telegraph.
The Reds continue to explore potential options at centre-half ahead of the winter window, and it could be that a Belgian forward is allowed to leave in order to land a top target.
Arsenal in talks with Holding over new contract
Arsenal are in talks with Rob Holding over a new contract - according to Football Insider.
The 25-year-old's current deal expires in 2023, but the Gunners want to secure his long-term future as soon as possible.
Holding has already racked up 14 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions in the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.
Southampton, Newcastle & Fulham chasing Fernandes
Southampton, Newcastle and Fulham are chasing the signature of Vitoria Guimares centre-back Jorge Fernandes - according to The Daily Mail.
All three Premier League clubs are weighing up January bids for the 23-year-old, who is currently valued at around £16 million ($21m).
Guimares have only shipped two goals in the nine matches Fernandes has featured in this season, with the 23-year-old contracted to remain on their books until 2025.
PSG target Atletico No.1 Oblak
Atletico Madrid No.1 Jan Oblak is the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain - according to The Daily Mail.
The 27-year-old came close to a move to Chelsea in the summer window, but PSG refused to lower his £109 million ($146m) buy-out clause.
Oblak would welcome a move away from Atletico to start winning major trophies on a consistent basis, with Parc des Princes now being touted as the most likely next destination for the shot-stopper.
Urena joins Central Coast Mariners
🇨🇷 ➡️ 🇦🇺— Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) December 22, 2020
We've signed Costa Rican attacker @MarcoUrenaCR for the @ALeague 20/21 season! #CCMFC
Details 👉👉 https://t.co/sAVjoYDnxk pic.twitter.com/sI99Vvyl4G
MLS legend Beckerman retires from football
21 seasons— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) December 21, 2020
498 appearances
41,164 minutes played
2014 World Cup Vet
2013 Gold Cup Winner
2011 CCL Finalist
2009 MLS Cup Champion
9 Time MLS All-Star
🐐 pic.twitter.com/1MUBiim0qp
FC Dallas sign Martinez
𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐋— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) December 21, 2020
FC Dallas has acquired defender José Antonio Martinez from SD Eibar on a permanent transfer.
Arteta: Arsenal are ready for next two transfer windows
Under-fire Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists the club has mapped out its next two transfer windows as he claimed some of the team's poor results were down to bad luck.
The Gunners are languishing in 15th position after gathering only 14 points from 14 matches, and are only four points ahead of Fulham in the relegation zone.
Ahead of the Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, Arteta explained that Arsenal's technical director Edu had a plan in place for player movement to and from the club, while he himself will look to improve the squad.
West Brom release backroom staff
West Bromwich Albion have made several members of the club's backroom staff redundant, according to the Daily Mail.
Members of the Baggies' squad had spoken out following promotion, in the belief that their return to the Premier League would prevent any such lay-offs.
Genk star Maehle set for Atalanta
Joakim Maehle will join Atalanta from Genk, total agreement reached. Confirmed what we said on @SkySport 10 days ago. €10m to Genk and contract set to be signed on next few days. ⚫️🔵 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2020
Liverpool have no plans to sell Salah
Alli unsure of future at Tottenham
Dele Alli is in the dark over his future at Tottenham after failing to be named among their nine substitutes against Leicester.
Premier League clubs have been allowed to increase numbers on the bench to nine, but Alli did not feature and the Mail claims he has no idea what his future holds at Spurs.
Lewandowski admits he wanted to join Manchester United
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed he held talks with Sir Alex Ferguson over a move to Manchester United in 2012.
The Poland international was regularly linked with a switch to Old Trafford while at Borussia Dortmund, where he spent four trophy-laden seasons.
However, a move failed to materialise and he instead joined Dortmund's domestic rivals Bayern on a free transfer in 2014.
Man City and Utd make formal contact with Alaba
Real Madrid also interested in Bayern defender
Both Manchester City and United have reached out to Pini Zahavi to ask about Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, reports AS.
Real Madrid are also linked with the Switzerland international, who is out of contract in June.
Veron approaches Zielinski to be next Estudiantes boss
Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron has contacted Ricardo Zielinski with an eye to making him the club's new coach, reports TyC Sports.
The Pincha have suffered a torrid run of form and have failed to win a single game since Argentine football returned in October.