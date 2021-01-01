Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham mull permanent Bale move

Inter Miami are working around the clock to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to join the fledgling MLS outfit next year, claims Todo Fichajes.

The Juventus forward sees his deal in Serie A run out next year and could be tempted to have a crack at America.

Lionel Messi is thought to have shunned a move to Florida to snag a deal with Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City, but David Beckham hopes he can bring the man who succeeded him at Manchester United and Real Madrid to the Sunshine State.