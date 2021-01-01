Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leipzig to sign Bayern-linked Silva

The renowned passer has seen his stock rise during recent international competition

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has drawn interest from Juventus after his Man of the Match effort at Euro 2020 for Switzerland on Tuesday, claims Calciomercato.

Xhaka helped his nation shock France in the last 16, which in turn could make the Gunners more likely to get their €20 million asking price met.

Roma have been tracking the 28-year-old for the past month but may now need to fend off new suitors.